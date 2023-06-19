GCHQ’s top hacker quits to join NCA in blow to UK cyber force

Mr Babbage will leave his position as commander of the National Cyber Force for a mid-ranking role at the NCA - National Cyber Force

One of Britain’s most senior hackers has left spy agency GCHQ to join the National Crime Agency (NCA) in a blow to Britain’s international cyber capabilities.

James Babbage, commander of the National Cyber Force (NCF), is joining the NCA as head of its intelligence arm.

The surprise departure of the 30-year GCHQ veteran, barely two months after he was publicly acknowledged as chief of the secretive hacking unit, will be seen as a blow.

The NCF carries out critical live missions alongside the military, offering cyber offensive capabilities. Its existence was first confirmed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson in 2020, who described the unit in a Parliamentary speech as combining “our intelligence agencies and service personnel”.

The hacker unit is aiming to recruit 3,000 personnel by 2030.

Mr Babbage was first acknowledged as the NCF’s commander in April when the force launched a strategy document designed to explain its role, titled Responsible Cyber Power in Practice.

“The NCF carries out cyber operations on a daily basis to protect against threats to the UK, further the UK’s foreign and national security policy, support military operations, and prevent serious crime,” says the document.

Despite his high-profile role leading the NCF, which defends Britain against international threats such as terrorism and hostile nations, Mr Babbage will be moving to a mid-ranking role at the NCA, which combats organised crime.

A spokesman for the NCA said: “He will replace Rob Jones as the temporary director general threats [overseeing] economic and organised crime.”

Cyber industry sources were puzzled by the move, which was first reported by The Record, a cyber security website.

One told The Telegraph: “I had heard a rumour that he was moving to NCA, but presumed it was going to be something higher than this.”

Hacking and fraud costs the UK economy billions every year despite attempts to crack down on foreign-based criminals targeting British businesses.

Earlier this year IT outsourcer Capita said it expected to take a hit of up to £20m after being hit by a Russian ransomware attack. Criminals stole millions of pensioners’ details from a web service it operated on behalf of 350 UK pension funds.

GCHQ declined to comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.