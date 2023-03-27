U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.50
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,540.00
    +106.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,906.75
    +16.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.90
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    +0.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    -23.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.24
    -0.37 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4340
    +0.7330 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,910.56
    +230.04 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.92
    -11.47 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.29
    +37.84 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

GCL System Integration Brings N-Type Innovation TOPCon and Latest BIPV Products to PV EXPO 2023

CNW Group
·4 min read

SUZHOU, China, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL SI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen:002506), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, has announced the unveiling of its latest solar innovations, the N-type TOPCon and BIPV (GCL SPV) module, which debuted at PV EXPO 2023, Japan's largest show for the PV industry that was held at Tokyo Big Sight from March 15th to 17th. At the booth, GCL SI introduced to visitors from around the world how its new range of offerings integrated with cutting-edge solar technology are catalyzing the development of the PV industry and helping Japan accelerate toward its decarbonization targets.

"At GCL SI, we take pride in being a leading innovator in the field of renewable energy, constantly pushing the boundaries of the PV industry with our diverse range of state-of-the-art solutions. Over the past few years, we have had the privilege of showcasing our products at PV EXPO, which has allowed us to introduce our technological breakthroughs to facilitate global energy transition. After navigating through the tumultuous times of the pandemic, we are thrilled to come back to the exhibition hall of Asia's premier trade show for the solar sector once again and reconnect with old and new friends alike. This time, we are excited to bring our latest products, including the TOPCon and BIPV (GCL SPV) module, which represent our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable technology forward," said Thomas Zhang, President of GCL SI.

TOPCon Solar Module

As the solar industry is embracing N-type modules for their advantages, GCL SI has been ramping up its research and development efforts to produce new-generation products that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market. Featuring an exceptional conversion efficiency of over 22.5%, GCL SI's N-type TOPCon is a bifacial monocrystalline module designed to deliver superior reliability and performance while reducing LID and LeTID.

This year, the Company has unveiled a plan for a manufacturing base in China dedicated to producing 20GW high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells, which will be equipped with top-notch automated production equipment, as well as digitized and smart facilities that scale up both the R&D and production capabilities of GCL SI in developing high-efficiency PV cells.

With a new manufacturing base, GCL SI has also formulated a clear product roadmap and mass-production plan for its N-type TOPCon solar modules that are both cost-effective and high-performing. The base also serves as a springboard from which GCL SI aims to further sharpen its synergistic competitive edge in the upstream industrial chain and cement its leadership in the development of the latest generation of PV technology.

BIPV Solar Module

The building-integrated photovoltaic products (BIPVs) are seen as a low-carbon and sustainable solution for achieving carbon neutrality. Architects are increasingly gravitating toward BIPVs as a low-cost, green solution that can generate long-term economic benefits for investors while offering a customized aesthetic that complements any architectural style. At the event, GCL SI showcased its BIPV module, a bifacial solar module crafted to offer stand-setting safety and longevity that deliver industry-leading reliability and performance.

BIPV comes with a 12-year product warranty, and a 25-30-year linear power output warranty, and has achieved an A-Ranking in the non-combustibility test of fireproof components of building materials. Additionally, it features over-temperature protection and excellent water resistance, ensuring optimal performance in any weather condition. The system's simplified structure reduces expenses for replacing parts, with automatic cleaning functionality minimizing the maintenance efforts for users.

"The creation of these two products injects new momentum into our company's innovation as we seek new solutions to empower the world to achieve net-zero carbon goals. Looking forward, we will continue to strengthen our R&D capacities, expanding our global presence to make our premium, high-performance solar products more accessible to users worldwide," said Thomas Zhang.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcl-system-integration-brings-n-type-innovation-topcon-and-latest-bipv-products-to-pv-expo-2023-301781845.html

SOURCE GCLSI

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c4384.html

Recommended Stories

  • Plan to Curb Coal And Gas to Seal Key Australia Climate Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government expects to win approval for a flagship climate policy to rein in the country’s worst polluters after agreeing to rules that could curb development of new fossil fuel projects.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe country’s rev

  • Impax CEO Says Funds Have Run Out of ‘Investible’ Green Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Impax Asset Management Group, which runs one of the world’s biggest investment portfolios geared toward a low-carbon economy, is warning that even after the latest wave of subsidies and incentives, there just aren’t enough places to allocate green capital.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-I

  • Why keeping Bitcoin mining in the U.S. helps the economy and national security—and even the environment

    Bitcoin mining is going to happen. It's best to have it happen it here.

  • Berlin climate proposal fails to get enough yes votes to win

    A Sunday referendum in Berlin that would have forced the city to ramp up its climate goals failed because there weren't enough votes in favor of the proposal, the German news agency dpa reported. After about 98% of the votes had been counted, the supporters of the proposal were just ahead of the opponents of such a change in the law, according to an announcement by the city-state's election administration. The second requirement, a quorum of at least 25% of all eligible voters, was not met, dpa reported.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Earnings Are Next Risk to Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That De

  • Jack Ma Returns to China. What It Means for Alibaba Stock.

    Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma returns to China after spending roughly a year overseas, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Novartis, Salesforce, Carnival, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agrees to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank. Carnival and BioNTech are scheduled to report earnings Monday.

  • Crocs, United Airlines, and 18 Other Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    It’s a good bet that stocks with the greatest sensitivity to liquidity will be outstanding performers during the next bull market.

  • Paying with plastic is so passé: The global chip shortage is causing delays for new credit and debit cards — here’s why it’s past time you made the switch to a digital wallet

    This way you won't have to worry about losing your card ... again.

  • First Citizens Acquires Much of Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    First Citizens Bancshares is buying big pieces of Silicon Valley Bank more than two weeks after the lender’s collapse sent tremors through the banking system.

  • Elon Musk gives Twitter employees details on ‘very significant’ stock awards after relentless layoffs, cost-cutting: Report

    Twitter is reportedly offering employees equity grants that value the company at $20 billion, less than half what Musk paid for it.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAramco agreed to start construc