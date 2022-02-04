GCM Grosvenor to Present at Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum on February 17, 2022

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

GCM Grosvenor Inc.
·1 min read
  • GCMG

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor, will present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation is available on GCM Grosvenor’s public shareholders website and the event website.

For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $70 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 520 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Source: GCM Grosvenor

Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
sselinger@gcmlp.com
312-506-6583

Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Will Braun
Abernathy MacGregor
tbj@abmac.com / whb@abmac.com
212-371-5999


