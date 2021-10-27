U.S. markets closed

GCM Grosvenor Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call on November 10, 2021

GCM Grosvenor Inc.
·1 min read
CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. The conference call will be available via public webcast through the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor’s website at www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders and a replay will be available on the website soon after the call’s completion for at least seven (7) days.

To register for the call, visit www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $67 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

Source: GCM Grosvenor

Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
sselinger@gcmlp.com
312-506-6583

Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Will Braun
Abernathy MacGregor
tbj@abmac.com / whb@abmac.com
212-371-5999


