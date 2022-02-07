GCM Mining Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Toroparu Project; Does Not Materially Amend Disclosures Regarding Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Mining Corp. (“GCM Mining” or the “Company”) (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that, as a result of a review by the staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, it is issuing the following news release related to its recent disclosure for its Toroparu Project.



Specifically, the Company announced that it has filed an amended version of its technical report and preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for its Toroparu Project (the “Amended Technical Report”) prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. (“Nordmin”) pursuant to National Instrument 43‐101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43‐101"). The Amended Technical Report does not materially change any of the Company’s previous disclosures regarding the updated Mineral Resource estimate and PEA for the Toroparu Project as outlined in the initial technical report (effective date of December 1, 2021) filed on SEDAR on January 13, 2022 (the “Technical Report”). In compliance with NI 43-101, the Company has rounded certain Mineral Resource and pit optimization tables to fewer significant figures and has eliminated certain immaterial or excessive supplementary information contained within the appendices of the Technical Report. Certain information related to an “estimate of potential mineable resources” has been moved within sections of the Amended Technical Report and has been renamed “mineral resources within the PEA mine plan”. The Company has also corrected a previously illegible table and a typographical error within the Technical Report.

A summary of the updated Mineral Resource estimate in the Amended Technical Report is as follows:

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement for the Toroparu Project

Deposit Area Resource Category Type Tonnes

(‘000s) Au (g/t) Au oz

(‘000s) Cu (%) Cu lb

(‘000s) Ag (g/t) Ag oz

(‘000s) Toroparu Main/NW Measured Open pit 98,070 1.21 3,809 0.110 238,112 1.19 3,743 Indicated 62,531 1.56 3,133 0.100 137,557 0.91 1,828 Toroparu SE Measured Open pit 5,121 1.16 190 0.043 4,826 n/a n/a Indicated 2,403 1.14 88 0.052 2,763 n/a n/a Sona Hill Sona Hill Measured Open pit 6,958 1.85 413 0.008 1,241 1.07 239 Indicated 4,180 1.66 223 0.008 700 0.85 115 Toroparu Main/NW Measured Underground 727 2.84 66 0.072 1,151 0.47 11 Indicated 4,978 3.21 514 0.091 9,937 0.41 66 Total Measured 110,877 1.26 4,479 0.100 245,330 1.12 3,993 Total Indicated 74,092 1.66 3,958 0.092 150,957 0.84 2,009 Total Measured & Indicated 184,969 1.42 8,437 0.097 396,286 1.01 6,002 Toroparu Main/NW Inferred Open Pit 4,018 1.58 204 0.080 7,118 0.66 85 Toroparu SE Inferred Open Pit 9 1.67 1 0.040 8 n/a n/a Sona Hill Sona Hill Inferred Open Pit 1,365 1.28 56 0.006 179 0.54 24 Toroparu Main/NW/SE Inferred Underground 8,403 3.53 953 0.091 16,884 0.25 68 Total Inferred 13,796 2.74 1,213 0.08 24,189 0.40 177

Table 2: Mineral Resource Estimate Summary



Tonnes

(‘000s) Au

(g/t) Au oz

(‘000s) Cu

(%) Cu lb

(‘000s) Ag

(g/t) Ag oz

(‘000s) Open Pit Measured and Indicated 179,264 1.36 7,857 0.097 385,198 1.03 5,924 Inferred 5,393 1.50 260 0.061 7,305 0.63 109 Underground Measured and Indicated 5,705 3.16 580 0.088 11,088 0.42 77 Inferred 8,403 3.53 953 0.091 16,884 0.25 68 Total Measured and Indicated 184,969 1.42 8,437 0.097 396,286 1.01 6,002 Inferred 13,796 2.74 1,213 0.080 24,189 0.40 177

Mineral Resource Estimate Notes:



Combined Open Pit and Underground Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. Underground and Open Pit Mineral Resources are based on a gold price of $1,630/oz. This gold price is the three-year tailing average as of September 30, 2021. Open Pit Mineral Resources comprise the material contained within various Lerchs-Grossmann pit shells at various revenue factors. These revenue factors are as follows: Main/Southeast/NW Zone @ 0.75 revenue factor and Sona Hill @ 1.00 revenue factor. The gold cut-off applied to Open Pit Mineral Resources within the selected pit shells was 0.40 g/t. Underground Mineral Resources comprise all material found within Mineable Shape Optimizer (MSO) wireframes generated at a cut-off of 1.8 g/t gold including material below cut-off. Silver values are not reported for the SE Open Pit. Ag contained metal values reported will not equal A tonnes X grade conversion calculation. Assays were variably capped on a wireframe-by-wireframe basis. Specific Gravity was applied using weighted averages to each individual lithology type. Mineral Resource effective date November 1, 2021. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates and totals may not add correctly. Excludes unclassified mineralization located within mined out areas. Reported from within a mineralization envelope accounting for mineral continuity.



The Amended Technical Report, with a report date of February 4, 2022 and an effective date of December 1, 2022, was prepared by Nordmin and is entitled “Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Region of Western Guyana”. The “qualified persons” for the purposes of NI 43-101 include Glen Kuntz, P.Geo., Consulting Specialist – Geology/Mining; Brian Wissent, P.Eng., Senior Mine Engineer – Underground Mining; Kurt Boyko, P.Eng., Consulting Specialist – Mechanical; David Willms, P.Eng., Senior Reviewer; Ben Peacock, P. Eng., Senior Engineer; Daniel Yang, P. Eng., Specialist Geotechnical Engineer; and, Fernando Rodrigues, MMSAQP, Practice Leader/Principal Consultant – Mining.

The Amended Technical Report is available on the Company’s website at www.gcm-mining.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

