GCP Announces Asia Pacific Price Increase on all construction products

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
·1 min read
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) (GCP or the Company), a leading global provider of construction products, today announced it is implementing price increases for Concrete Admixtures, Cement Additives and Specialty Building Materials in Asia Pacific.

To continue providing the exceptional solutions GCP’s customers rely on, at the levels of service they require, it is necessary to increase prices for all construction products effective April 1, 2022.

“The global supply chain impacts on raw material and freight costs have been unprecedented over the past nine months and costs are not expected to subside in the near future. We have continued to increase our inventory levels to service our customers’ needs, and added freight capacity to ensure timely delivery. We are committed to provide customers with the highest-performing products and industry-leading technical service. GCP’s regional sales team will contact our customers individually to discuss the details of the price increase,” commented Jimmy Ho, GCP’s President of Asia Pacific Region.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) is a leading global provider of construction products that include high-performance specialty construction chemicals and building materials. GCP partners with producers, contractors, designers and engineers to achieve performance and sustainability goals. The company has a legacy of first to market and award-winning solutions that have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. GCP is focused on continuous improvement for its customers, end-users and the environment.

For more information, visit GCP's website at www.gcpat.com.

Media Relations
Catherine Meihofer
+1 678-575-1927
mediainfo@gcpat.com

Investor Relations
William I. Kent, IRC
+1 617-498-4344
investors@gcpat.com


