U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.00
    +9.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,738.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.75
    +33.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.30
    +4.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.56
    +0.41 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.69
    -0.35 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3928
    +0.0044 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5000
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,012.18
    +79.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.75
    +13.98 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.79
    -10.07 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

GCP Applied Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
·29 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) (GCP or the Company), a leading global provider of construction products, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net sales of $253.4 million, an increase of 29.7%

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses of $64.2 million, a decrease of 2.7%

  • Income from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders of $10.4 million

  • Adjusted EBIT* of $26.9 million, an increase of 92.1%

  • Adjusted EPS* of $0.22

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, GCP reported net sales of $253.4 million compared with $195.4 million in the prior year quarter. Net Sales Constant Currency* were $244.8 million versus $195.4 million, an increase of 25.3% over the prior year quarter. Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders was $10.4 million compared with $(0.7) million in the second quarter of 2020, while Adjusted EBIT* was $26.9 million, an increase of 92.1% versus prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $38.0 million, an increase of 47.9% over the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders was $0.14 compared with $(0.01) in the second quarter of 2020, while Adjusted EPS* was $0.22 compared with $0.10 in the prior year quarter.

"We are very pleased with our second quarter 2021 results, delivering our best first half year performance since 2018. These results were achieved through the hard work of all of our employees, who have kept their focus on meeting customers' needs despite significant disruptions in the supply chain", commented Simon Bates, GCP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the second quarter we saw increased construction activity, driving revenue growth in all regions, with the Specialty Building Materials segment, up 32.2% and our Specialty Construction Chemicals segment, up 20.5% for the quarter on a constant currency basis compared with 2020."

"In the quarter we had Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 180 basis points to 15%, our best second quarter margin performance since 2017, despite a significant increase in the costs of raw materials and transportation. Our biggest headwinds in the second half of the year are continued global supply chain disruptions and increases in the cost of raw materials and transportation. We have announced price increases in all regions to offset these impacts and have an extensive global program which is driving productivity improvements. However inflation continues to move ahead of our mitigating actions and we expect margin compression in the second half of the year."

*Non-GAAP financial measures. See the tables herein for important information regarding these measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.
NM - Not meaningful.

Total GCP Applied Technologies
($ Millions)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

% Change

Net sales

$253.4

$195.4

29.7%

Net Sales Constant Currency*

$244.8

$195.4

25.3%

Gross margin

36.7%

39.6%

(290) bps

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders

$10.4

$(0.7)

NM

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders as a percentage of net sales

4.1%

(0.4)%

450 bps

Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders

$0.14

$(0.01)

NM

Adjusted EPS*

$0.22

$0.10

NM

Adjusted EBIT*

$26.9

$14.0

92.1%

Adjusted EBIT Margin*

10.6%

7.2%

340 bps

Adjusted EBITDA*

$38.0

$25.7

47.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

15.0%

13.2%

180 bps

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Update

  • Net sales were $253.4 million, an increase of 29.7% compared with the prior year quarter primarily attributable to higher sales volumes and favorable impact of foreign currency translation.

  • Gross margin of 36.7%, a decrease of 290 basis points compared with the prior year quarter, was primarily due to higher raw material and logistics costs, partially offset by improved operational productivity and the favorable impact of higher volumes and price.

  • Selling, general and administrative costs of $64.2 million, a decrease of 2.7% compared with the prior year quarter, was primarily due to shareholder activism and other related costs incurred during the prior year quarter and lower employee-related costs resulting from restructuring programs. These favorable impacts were partially offset by higher employee incentive compensation costs in-line with positive results and higher facility costs related to the Cambridge, MA corporate headquarters.

  • Income from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders was $10.4 million compared to a loss from continuing operations of $0.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher restructuring costs.

  • Adjusted EBIT* of $26.9 million, an increase of 92.1% compared with the prior year quarter, was primarily due to higher Specialty Construction Chemical ("SCC") and higher Specialty Building Material ("SBM") operating income. Adjusted EBIT Margin* increased by 340 basis points to 10.6% compared with the prior year quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $38.0 million, an increase of 47.9% compared with the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA Margin* increased by 180 basis points to 15.0% compared with the prior year quarter. The increase was due to higher Adjusted EBIT*.

Second Quarter Segment Performance

Specialty Construction Chemicals
($ Millions)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

% Change

Net sales

$144.6

$115.9

24.8%

Net Sales Constant Currency*

$139.7

$115.9

20.5%

Gross margin

36.1%

39.4%

(330) bps

Segment operating income

$15.3

$10.0

53.0%

Segment operating margin

10.6%

8.6%

200 bps

  • Net sales were $144.6 million, an increase of 24.8% compared with the prior year quarter due to higher sales volumes and the favorable impact of foreign currency translation.

  • Gross margin decreased 330 basis points to 36.1% compared with the prior year quarter primarily due to higher raw material costs, partially offset by improved operational productivity.

  • Segment operating margin increased 200 basis points compared with the prior year quarter primarily due to higher sales volumes positively impacting operating leverage, partially offset by lower gross margin.

Specialty Building Materials
($ Millions)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

% Change

Net sales

$108.8

$79.5

36.9%

Net Sales Constant Currency*

$105.1

$79.5

32.2%

Gross margin

38.1%

40.5%

(240) bps

Segment operating income

$19.9

$11.6

71.6%

Segment operating margin

18.3%

14.6%

370 bps

  • Net sales were $108.8 million, an increase of 36.9%, compared with the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher sales volumes in all regions, as well as the favorable impact of foreign currency translation.

  • Gross margin decreased 240 basis points to 38.1% from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher raw material costs.

  • Segment operating margin increased 370 basis points compared with the prior year quarter primarily due to higher sales volumes resulting in improved operating leverage.

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

GCP remains committed to maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and preserving the Company's strong balance sheet. GCP's cash balance at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was $488.9 million. GCP has access to additional liquidity in the form of a $350.0 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2023, along with other non-US credit facilities, which brings total liquidity sources to approximately $876.1 million as of June 30, 2021, and which should enable GCP to weather any effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and invest in the business.

Revisions of Previously Issued Consolidated Financial Statements

In connection with the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company identified expense accrual and other adjustments in its previously filed unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first three quarterly periods of 2020. Please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

GCP has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today to review its second quarter 2021 results. The conference call can be heard live through a link on the GCP website, by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section at investor.gcpat.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (844) 887-9408 domestically, or +1 (412) 317-9261 internationally. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call’s start time. In addition, GCP’s slides for the second quarter 2021 can be found on the Company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 12, 2021, by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 domestically, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally and then entering conference ID# 10158842. A webcast replay will also be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website for approximately three months.

Contact

Investors Relations
William I. Kent, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations
T +1 (617) 498-4344
investors@gcpat.com

About GCP Applied Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include admixtures and additives for concrete and cement, the Verifi® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty construction products. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures.

For more information, visit GCP's website at www.gcpat.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when GCP or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the beliefs of GCP and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside GCP’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; strategic alternatives; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; the potential impacts of global supply chain disruptions, increased cost inflation and potential price increases; and markets for securities. Like other businesses, we are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, including, without limitation, risks related to: the cyclical and seasonal nature of the industries that GCP serves; foreign operations, especially in emerging regions; changes in currency exchange rates; business disruptions due to public health or safety emergencies, such as the novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; the effectiveness of GCP’s research and development, new product introductions and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and gains and losses from dispositions; developments affecting GCP’s outstanding liquidity and indebtedness, including debt covenants and interest rate exposure; developments affecting GCP’s funded and unfunded pension obligations; warranty and product liability claims; legal proceedings; the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships and relationships with customers and suppliers or the inability to retain key personnel; the handling of hazardous materials and the costs of compliance with environmental regulations; extreme weather events and natural disasters. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in GCP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as GCP’s subsequent filings and quarterly reports and is available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on GCP’s projections and other forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. GCP undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to its projections and other forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.



GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

253.4

$

195.4

$

476.2

$

412.1

Cost of goods sold

160.3

118.0

296.6

251.9

Gross profit

93.1

77.4

179.6

160.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

64.2

66.0

130.8

134.1

Research and development expenses

4.3

3.7

8.8

8.6

Interest expense and related financing costs

5.6

5.0

11.2

10.7

Repositioning expenses

0.5

1.0

1.8

3.7

Restructuring expenses and asset write offs

6.5

0.4

14.1

3.5

Other income, net

(5.5

)

(2.7

)

(7.2

)

(4.9

)

Total costs and expenses

75.6

73.4

159.5

155.7

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

17.5

4.0

20.1

4.5

Provision for income taxes

(7.0

)

(4.6

)

(8.0

)

(3.0

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

10.5

(0.6

)

12.1

1.5

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(0.2

)

(0.2

)

(0.3

)

Net income (loss)

10.3

(0.6

)

11.9

1.2

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

(0.2

)

(0.2

)

Net income (loss) attributable to GCP shareholders

$

10.2

$

(0.7

)

$

11.7

$

1.0

Amounts Attributable to GCP Shareholders:

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders

10.4

(0.7

)

11.9

1.3

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(0.2

)

(0.2

)

(0.3

)

Net income (loss) attributable to GCP shareholders

$

10.2

$

(0.7

)

$

11.7

$

1.0

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GCP Shareholders

Basic earnings (loss) per share:(2)

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders

$

0.14

$

(0.01

)

$

0.16

$

0.02

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

$

$

$

$

Net income attributable to GCP shareholders(1)

$

0.14

$

(0.01

)

$

0.16

$

0.01

Weighted average number of basic shares

73.4

72.9

73.2

72.9

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:(2)

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders

$

0.14

$

(0.01

)

$

0.16

$

0.02

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

$

$

$

$

Net income attributable to GCP shareholders(1)

$

0.14

$

(0.01

)

$

0.16

$

0.01

Weighted average number of diluted shares

73.5

72.9

73.4

73.0

______________________________

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
(2) Dilutive effect only applicable to the periods during which GCP generated net income from continuing operations.


GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In millions, except par value and shares)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

488.9

$

482.7

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6.2 million and $7.0 million, respectively

167.7

169.4

Inventories, net

128.3

98.4

Other current assets

46.3

41.2

Total Current Assets

831.2

791.7

Properties and equipment, net

216.8

225.6

Operating lease right-of-use assets

35.1

40.0

Goodwill

214.5

215.0

Technology and other intangible assets, net

66.6

70.9

Deferred income taxes

11.2

9.6

Overfunded defined benefit pension plans

30.4

29.7

Other assets

33.4

35.1

Total Assets

$

1,439.2

$

1,417.6

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Debt payable within one year

$

2.4

$

2.8

Operating lease obligations payable within one year

7.2

8.0

Accounts payable

107.4

87.8

Other current liabilities

116.7

125.8

Total Current Liabilities

233.7

224.4

Debt payable after one year

348.9

348.9

Income taxes payable

23.2

28.4

Deferred income taxes

16.7

14.9

Operating lease obligations

24.7

26.2

Unrecognized tax benefits

41.1

41.0

Underfunded and unfunded defined benefit pension plans

64.4

62.9

Other liabilities

16.8

16.8

Total Liabilities

769.5

763.5

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

Common stock issued, par value $0.01; 300,000,000 shares authorized; outstanding: 73,482,394 and 73,082,066, respectively

0.7

0.7

Paid-in capital

70.2

61.9

Accumulated earnings

722.0

710.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(113.5

)

(110.5

)

Treasury stock

(12.3

)

(10.7

)

Total GCP's Shareholders' Equity

667.1

651.7

Noncontrolling interests

2.6

2.4

Total Stockholders' Equity

669.7

654.1

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,439.2

$

1,417.6


GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions)

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

$

11.9

$

1.2

Less: Loss from discontinued operations

(0.2

)

(0.3

)

Income from continuing operations

12.1

1.5

Reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

22.4

22.7

Amortization of debt discount and financing costs

0.8

0.7

Stock-based compensation expense

2.5

2.3

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency

(2.1

)

1.6

Deferred income taxes

(1.6

)

(5.4

)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

1.5

0.1

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effect of currency translation:

Trade accounts receivable

0.4

30.3

Inventories

(30.7

)

(5.1

)

Accounts payable

20.3

(13.5

)

Pension assets and liabilities, net

1.8

1.6

Other assets and liabilities, net

(6.4

)

(16.9

)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

21.0

19.9

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations

(0.2

)

(2.3

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

20.8

17.6

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(14.9

)

(18.8

)

Other investing activities

0.1

0.4

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(14.8

)

(18.4

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repayments under credit arrangements

(0.3

)

Payments on finance lease obligations

(0.3

)

(0.4

)

Payments of tax withholding obligations related to employee equity awards

(1.6

)

(0.3

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4.3

0.7

Payments of dividends to noncontrolling interests

(0.4

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations

2.1

(0.4

)

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1.9

)

(5.6

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6.2

(6.8

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

482.7

325.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

488.9

$

318.2

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:

Property and equipment purchases unpaid and included in accounts payable

$

5.5

$

5.3

Analysis of Operations

The Company has set forth in the tables below GCP's key operating statistics with percentage changes for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income divided by segment net sales. It represents an operating performance measure related to ongoing earnings and trends in GCP operating segments that are engaged in revenue generation and other core business activities. The Company uses this metric to allocate resources between the segments and assess its strategic and operating decisions related to core operations of its business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company refers to non-GAAP financial measures that are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

GCP believes that the non-GAAP financial information supplements its discussions about the performance of its businesses, improves period-to-period comparability and provides insight to the information that management uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. Management uses U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP measures in financial and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting, and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes since non-GAAP measures provide additional transparency to GCP's core operations. These non-GAAP financial measures do not purport to represent income or liquidity measures as defined under U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to such measures as an indicator of GCP's performance. Investors should review the reconciliation of GCP’s non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate GCP’s business.

In the tables below, the Company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the financial results that the Company calculates and presents in the table in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as well as the corresponding reconciliations from those results, should be carefully evaluated.

The following are the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release and presented in the tables below:

  • Net Sales Constant Currency - is defined as current period revenue in local currency translated using prior period exchange rates. GCP uses constant currency in assessing trends in sales excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

  • Adjusted EBIT - is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders adjusted for: (i) gains and losses on sales of businesses, product lines and certain other investments; (ii) currency and other financial losses in Venezuela; (iii) costs related to legacy product, environmental and other claims; (iv) restructuring and repositioning expenses, and asset write offs; (v) defined benefit plan costs other than service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets and amortization of prior service costs/credits; (vi) third-party and other acquisition-related costs; (vii) other financing costs associated with the modification or extinguishment of debt; (viii) amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments; (ix) tax indemnification adjustments; (x) interest income, interest expense and related financing costs; (xi) income taxes; (xii) shareholder activism and other related costs; (xiii) gain on sale of corporate headquarters, net of related costs; and (xiv) certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends. Adjusted EBIT Margin is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by net sales. GCP uses Adjusted EBIT to assess and measure its operating performance and determine performance-based employee compensation. The Company uses Adjusted EBIT as a performance measure because it provides improved quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year comparability for decision-making and compensation purposes and allows management to measure the ongoing earnings results of its strategic and operating decisions.

  • Adjusted EBITDA - is defined as Adjusted EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. GCP uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure in making significant business decisions.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share - is defined as earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations on a diluted basis adjusted for: (i) gains and losses on sales of businesses, product lines and certain other investments; (ii) currency and other financial losses in Venezuela; (iii) costs related to legacy product, environmental and other claims; (iv) restructuring and repositioning expenses and asset write offs; (v) defined benefit plan costs other than service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets and amortization of prior service costs/credits; (vi) third-party and other acquisition-related costs; (vii) other financing costs associated with the modification or extinguishment of debt; (viii) amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments; (ix) tax indemnification adjustments; (x) shareholder activism and other related costs; (xi) certain discrete tax items; (xii) gain on sale of corporate headquarters, net of related costs; and (xiii) certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends. GCP uses Adjusted EPS as a performance measure to review its diluted earnings per share results on a consistent basis and in determining certain performance-based employee compensation.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit - is defined as gross profit adjusted for: (i) corporate and pension-related costs included in cost of goods sold; (ii) loss in Venezuela included in cost of goods sold; (iii) amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment; and (iv) certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends. Adjusted Gross Margin means Adjusted Gross Profit divided by net sales. GCP uses this performance measure to understand trends and changes and to make business decisions regarding core operations.

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow - is defined as net cash provided by or used in operating activities minus capital expenditures plus: (i) cash paid for restructuring and repositioning, third party and other acquisition-related costs, costs related to legacy product, environmental and other claims, as well as certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends, net of related cash taxes; (ii) capital expenditures related to repositioning; and (iii) accelerated payments under defined benefit pension arrangements. GCP uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure to evaluate its ability to generate cash to support its ongoing business operations, to invest in its businesses, to provide a return of capital to shareholders and to determine payments of performance-based compensation.

Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin do not purport to represent income measures as defined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures are provided to investors and others to improve the quarter-to-quarter, year-to-year, and peer-to-peer comparability of the Company's financial results and to ensure that investors understand the information it uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses.

Adjusted EBIT has material limitations as an operating performance measure because it excludes costs related to income and expenses from restructuring and repositioning activities which historically have been a material component of the Company's net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders. Adjusted EBITDA also has material limitations as an operating performance measure because it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization expense. The Company's business is substantially dependent on the successful deployment of capital, and depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of the Company costs. GCP compensates for the limitations of these measurements by using these indicators together with net income (loss) measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP to present a complete analysis of its results of operations. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should be evaluated together with net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP for a complete understanding of its results of operations.

The Company does not provide U.S. GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Analysis of Operations (unaudited)

Analysis of Operations
(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Net sales:

Specialty Construction Chemicals

$

144.6

$

115.9

24.8

%

$

268.5

$

241.3

11.3

%

Specialty Building Materials

108.8

79.5

36.9

%

207.7

170.8

21.6

%

Total GCP net sales

$

253.4

$

195.4

29.7

%

$

476.2

$

412.1

15.6

%

Net sales by region:

North America

$

132.1

$

112.3

17.6

%

$

250.2

$

231.5

8.1

%

Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA)

54.1

34.6

56.4

%

98.7

78.9

25.1

%

Asia Pacific

52.6

39.7

32.5

%

99.3

80.0

24.1

%

Latin America

14.6

8.8

65.9

%

28.0

21.7

29.0

%

Total net sales by region

$

253.4

$

195.4

29.7

%

$

476.2

$

412.1

15.6

%

Net Sales Constant Currency:

Specialty Construction Chemicals

$

139.7

$

115.9

20.5

%

$

144.6

$

241.3

(40.1

)%

Specialty Building Materials

105.1

79.5

32.2

%

108.8

170.8

(36.3

)%

Total GCP Net Sales Constant Currency (non-GAAP)

$

244.8

$

195.4

25.3

%

$

253.4

$

412.1

(38.5

)%

Profitability performance measures:

Adjusted EBIT (A):

Specialty Construction Chemicals segment operating income

$

15.3

$

10.0

53.0

%

$

21.4

$

18.5

15.7

%

Specialty Building Materials segment operating income

19.9

11.6

71.6

%

39.3

25.7

52.9

%

Corporate costs (B)

(6.8

)

(6.3

)

7.9

%

(14.0

)

(12.2

)

14.8

%

Certain pension costs (C)

(1.5

)

(1.3

)

15.4

%

(2.9

)

(2.6

)

11.5

%

Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP)

$

26.9

$

14.0

92.1

%

$

43.8

29.4

49.0

%

Repositioning expenses

(0.5

)

(1.0

)

(50.0

)%

(1.8

)

(3.7

)

(51.4

)%

Restructuring expenses and asset write offs

(6.5

)

(0.4

)

NM

(14.1

)

(3.5

)

NM

Gain on Brazil tax recoveries (E)

3.3

100.0

%

3.3

100.0

%

Shareholder activism and other related costs (D)

(3.8

)

100.0

%

(7.4

)

100.0

%

Third-party and other acquisition-related costs

(0.4

)

(0.2

)

100.0

%

(0.5

)

(0.7

)

(28.6

)%

Interest expense, net

(5.4

)

(4.7

)

14.9

%

(10.8

)

(9.8

)

10.2

%

Provision for income taxes

(7.0

)

(4.6

)

52.2

%

(8.0

)

(3.0

)

NM

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders

$

10.4

$

(0.7

)

NM

$

11.9

$

1.3

NM

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to GCP shareholders as a percentage of net sales

4.1

%

(0.4

)%

450 bps

2.5

%

0.3

%

220 bps

Diluted EPS from continuing operations (U.S. GAAP)

$

0.14

$

(0.01

)

NM

$

0.16

$

0.02

NM

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

0.22

$

0.10

NM

$

0.33

$

0.20

65.0

%


GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Analysis of Operations (unaudited) (continued)

Analysis of Operations
(In millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Adjusted profitability performance measures:

Gross Profit:

Specialty Construction Chemicals

$

52.2

$

45.7

14.2

%

$

97.6

$

93.3

4.6

%

Specialty Building Materials

41.4

32.2

28.6

%

82.8

67.8

22.1

%

Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP)

$

93.6

$

77.9

20.2

%

$

180.4

$

161.1

12.0

%

Corporate costs and pension costs in cost of goods sold (C)

(0.5

)

(0.5

)

%

(0.8

)

(0.9

)

(11.1

)%

Total GCP Gross Profit (U.S. GAAP)

$

93.1

$

77.4

20.3

%

$

179.6

$

160.2

12.1

%

Gross Margin:

Specialty Construction Chemicals

36.1

%

39.4

%

(330) bps

36.4

%

38.7

%

(230) bps

Specialty Building Materials

38.1

%

40.5

%

(240) bps

39.9

%

39.7

%

20 bps

Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)

36.9

%

39.9

%

(300) bps

37.9

%

39.1

%

(120) bps

Corporate costs and pension costs in cost of goods sold

(0.2

)%

(0.3

)%

10 bps

(0.2

)%

(0.2

)%

— bps

Total GCP Gross Margin (U.S. GAAP)

36.7

%

39.6

%

(290) bps

37.7

%

38.9

%

(120) bps

Adjusted EBIT (A)(B)(C):

Specialty Construction Chemicals segment operating income

$

15.3

$

10.0

53.0

%

$

21.4

$

18.5

15.7

%

Specialty Building Materials segment operating income

19.9

11.6

71.6

%

39.3

25.7

52.9

%

Corporate and certain pension costs

(8.3

)

(7.6

)

9.2

%

(16.9

)

(14.8

)

14.2

%

Total GCP Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP)

$

26.9

$

14.0

92.1

%

$

43.8

$

29.4

49.0

%

Depreciation and amortization:

Specialty Construction Chemicals

$

6.8

$

6.8

%

$

13.7

$

13.2

3.8

%

Specialty Building Materials

3.8

3.6

5.6

%

7.6

7.2

5.6

%

Corporate

0.5

1.3

(61.5

)%

1.1

2.3

(52.2

)%

Total GCP depreciation and amortization

$

11.1

$

11.7

(5.1

)%

$

22.4

$

22.7

(1.3

)%

Adjusted EBITDA:

Specialty Construction Chemicals

$

22.1

$

16.8

31.5

%

$

35.1

$

31.7

10.7

%

Specialty Building Materials

23.7

15.2

55.9

%

46.9

32.9

42.6

%

Corporate and certain pension costs

(7.8

)

(6.3

)

23.8

%

(15.8

)

(12.5

)

26.4

%

Total GCP Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

38.0

$

25.7

47.9

%

$

66.2

$

52.1

27.1

%

Adjusted EBIT Margin:

Specialty Construction Chemicals

10.6

%

8.6

%

200 bps

8.0

%

7.7

%

30 bps

Specialty Building Materials

18.3

%

14.6

%

370 bps

18.9

%

15.0

%

390 bps

Total GCP Adjusted EBIT Margin (non-GAAP)

10.6

%

7.2

%

340 bps

9.2

%

7.1

%

210 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Specialty Construction Chemicals

15.3

%

14.5

%

80 bps

13.1

%

13.1

%

— bps

Specialty Building Materials

21.8

%

19.1

%

270 bps

22.6

%

19.3

%

330 bps

Total GCP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)

15.0

%

13.2

%

180 bps

13.9

%

12.6

%

130 bps

(A) GCP segment operating income includes only its share of income of consolidated joint ventures.
(B) Management allocates certain corporate costs to each operating segment to the extent such costs are directly attributable to the segments.
(C) Certain pension costs include only ongoing costs, recognized quarterly, which include service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets and amortization of prior service costs/credits. “Corporate costs and pension costs in cost of goods sold" represent service costs related to GCP manufacturing employees. Corporate costs do not include any amounts for pension expense. Other pension-related costs, including annual mark-to-market adjustments, gains or losses from curtailments and terminations, as well as other related costs, are excluded from Adjusted EBIT. These amounts are not used by management to evaluate the performance of GCP businesses and significantly affect the peer-to-peer and period-to-period comparability of its financial results. Mark-to-market adjustments and other related costs are primarily attributable to changes in financial market values and actuarial assumptions and are not directly related to the operation of GCP businesses.
(D) Shareholder activism and other related costs consist primarily of professional fees incurred in connection with the actions by certain of GCP shareholders seeking changes in the composition of our Board of Directors and nomination of candidates to stand for election at the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as well as other related matters.
(E) Gain on Brazil tax recoveries, net relate to a favorable court decision granting GCP the right to recover $3.3 million of state value-added tax. Refer to Note 10 for additional information.
bps Basis points, defined as one hundredth of one percent.
NM Not meaningful.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Analysis of Operations (unaudited) (continued)

(In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash flow measure:

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$

21.0

$

19.9

Capital expenditures

(14.9

)

(18.8

)

Cash paid for repositioning

2.3

8.5

Cash paid for restructuring

12.3

2.0

Cash paid for third-party and other acquisition-related costs

0.2

0.5

Capital expenditures related to repositioning

0.2

2.6

Cash paid for shareholder activism and other related costs (1)

8.0

Cash taxes related to repositioning, restructuring, third-party and other acquisition-related costs, shareholder activism and other related costs

(1.7

)

(4.7

)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

$

19.4

$

18.0

_____________________

(1) Shareholder activism and other related costs consist primarily of professional fees incurred in connection with the actions by certain of GCP shareholders seeking changes in the composition of its Board of Directors and nomination of candidates to stand for election at the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as well as other related matters.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Pre-
Tax

Tax Effect

After-
Tax

Per
Share

Pre-
Tax

Tax Effect

After-
Tax

Per
Share

Diluted EPS from continuing operations (U.S. GAAP)

$

0.14

$

(0.01

)

Repositioning expenses

$

0.5

$

0.2

$

0.3

$

1.0

$

0.2

$

0.8

0.01

Restructuring expenses and asset write offs

6.5

1.4

5.1

0.07

0.4

0.1

0.3

Gain on Brazil tax recoveries

(3.3

)

(1.1

)

(2.2

)

(0.03

)

Shareholder activism and other related costs

3.8

1.0

2.8

0.04

Third-party and other acquisition-related costs

0.4

0.4

0.02

0.2

0.2

Discrete tax and other items, including adjustments to uncertain tax positions

(1.1

)

1.1

0.02

(3.6

)

3.6

0.06

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

0.22

$

0.10


Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

2021

2020

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Pre-
Tax

Tax Effect

After-
Tax

Per
Share

Pre-
Tax

Tax Effect

After-
Tax

Per
Share

Diluted EPS from continuing operations (U.S. GAAP)

$

0.16

$

0.02

Repositioning expenses

1.8

0.5

1.3

0.02

3.7

0.9

2.8

0.04

Restructuring expenses and asset write offs

14.1

3.4

10.7

0.15

3.5

0.9

2.6

0.04

Gain on Brazil tax recoveries

(3.3

)

(1.1

)

(2.2

)

(0.03

)

Shareholder activism and other related costs

7.4

1.9

5.5

0.08

Third-party and other acquisition-related costs

0.5

0.5

0.01

0.7

0.2

0.5

0.01

Discrete tax and other items, including adjustments to uncertain tax positions

(1.4

)

1.4

0.02

(1.0

)

1.0

0.01

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

0.33

$

0.20



Recommended Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Can Tilray Really More Than Quadruple Its Annual Revenue by 2024?

    When Canadian cannabis companies Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aphria announced their merger in 2020, they estimated their pro forma revenue to be $685 million, referring to the combined entity as the "Largest Global Cannabis Company." On Tilray's recent earnings call, they said that their goal for 2024 is to hit $4 billion in revenue. Is that a pie-in-the-sky target that the company is likely to fall well short of, or should investors genuinely expect that level of growth from the business?

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Glencore's $1bn divi and Rolls-Royce returns to profit: Results to watch

    Here's what you need to know as it plays out on Thursday.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • You're not imagining how placid markets have been: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Skillz vs. Unity Software: Which Gaming Stock Rules?

    The market for 3D interactive content, including video games and 3D entertainment, is expanding rapidly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, user engagement has risen across both 3D entertainment platforms and mobile gaming, as more users play 3D video games or indulge in 3D virtual experiences. According to an RBC Capital report, the mobile gaming total addressable market (TAM) was worth $91 billion last year, representing more than half of the total global gaming market, which is worth $175 billion.

  • AMD Stock Is Rallying Again. Here’s Why This Time.

    Shares of the chip maker have advanced for six consecutive days, after strong earnings. But a threat to a rival may have pushed Wednesday's gains.