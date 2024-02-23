GCS board members turning themselves in after charges filed

Feb. 22—Updated at 2:30 p.m. Thursday: Roger Nafizger has turned himself in.

GOSHEN — Four of the five people charged in connection with possible election fraud during the Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees election were arrested after turning themselves in, and made bail as of Thursday afternoon.

Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber and Andrea Johnson were booked into the Elkhart County Jail following charges and warrants officially filed Monday and Tuesday, according to the Elkhart County jail log released Wednesday morning.

Roger Nafziger turned himself in for arrest Thursday.

Elkhart County Court records show that warrants were issued for Allan Kauffman, Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger and Andrea Johnson following charges filed by the Elkhart County Prosecutor Monday. Johnson ran but was not elected to the board. Kauffman, Elizalde, Garber and Nafziger are sitting board members.

The Goshen News does not know the arrest status of Kauffman as of Thursday afternoon.

The charges for each person include a Level 6 felony count of filing a fraudulent report and a Class B misdemeanor of accepting a contribution made in another's name. Kauffman's includes four additional Class B misdemeanor charges of accepting a contribution made in another's name.

Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker explained the department's decision to take the case, stating that Indiana Law statutes provide a heavy burden to prosecute election law filings when evidence is provided.

The State of Indiana sentencing guidelines find that a person convicted of a Level 6 Felony can be sentenced from 6 months to up to 2.5 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000. For a Class B Misdemeanor, imprisonment can be up to 180 days, with a fine of up to $1,000.

Goshen Community Schools did not issue a statement concerning the matter. Board members are not employed by the school district.

Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees Vice President Bradd Weddell noted on behalf of his fellow board members that they would not have an official comment on the litigations, but would continue to focus on the mission of Goshen Community Schools.

Weddell added that as far as he's aware, there is no mechanism for the removal of board members during litigations, so business will proceed as usual.

BACKGROUND

The charges stem from the 2022 school board election in which contributions were reportedly gathered and distributed to candidates to help pay for a mailer against three other candidates.

The mailer was sent to Elkhart Township residents Oct. 29, at a cost of $11,770, through MapleCity Printing.

At the April 27, 2023 Elkhart County Election Board hearing which is the body that turned over evidence to the Elkhart County Prosecutor, fines were issued to about 40 people for campaign violations.

During testimony leading up to the board's finding, former mayor and current school board member Allan Kauffman, who also happened to be Goshen Community School board candidate Jose Elizalde's campaign chairman, said he was approached by Sue Neeb, a retired school teacher who was not charged with the five, who had concerns about 2022 Primary Election school board candidates Rob Roeder, Ryan Glick and Linda Hartman. The trio are associated with Purple for Parents, an advocacy group that speaks out against Critical Race Theory, Social Emotional Learning, and the state's obscenity loophole, among other topics.

Neeb was concerned about the future of local education should the P4P candidates gain elected office. At the time, Kauffman said Neeb had wished to remain anonymous to prevent backlash of her husband's business. Kauffman told her if she gathered the funds, he'd see to it that a mailer could be distributed.

Once the funds were collected, he distributed them among Goshen School Board election candidates' campaigns, including those of Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger and Andrea Johnson. Those campaign finance committees then paid MapleCity Printing for the cost of the mailer. The candidates listed Kauffman as the donor on campaign finance forms, which the board later discovered was technically untrue. Per election law, any person who donates more than $100 toward a campaign should be listed on finance forms.

The Elkhart County Election Board found that Neeb collected funds from a total of 32 individuals and, while she did keep some records, election law dictates that donors offer name, address, occupation, date and dollar amount for all donations — and Neeb did not collect all of the necessary information. In addition, the board identified three individuals who donated more than $1,000, based on Neeb's own recordkeeping.

At the April 27, 2023 hearing of the Election Board, Elkhart County Chief Deputy of Elections Carol Smith also declared that due to the dollar amount collected, Neeb should have also developed her own committee, but her name wasn't listed on any of the four candidates' finance forms in connection with the donation.

After months of deliberation and evidence gathering, the Election Board issued civil penalties for those they knew to be involved in the campaign finance fraud, including anyone who donated to Neeb on behalf of the mailer. A total of 32 people donated to the mailer and anyone who donated less than $1,000 was fined $150, and the three individuals known to have donated more than $1,000 were fined $250.

Neeb was also fined for campaign finance violations, to the tune of $2,000.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.

