U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,328.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,401.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.90
    -3.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    -0.92 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.66
    -0.65 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,814.93
    +1,601.06 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.39
    +17.03 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.25
    +2.72 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

GD Entertainment & Technology (GDET) Announces Its Appointed a New Chief Executive Officer and Chairman to Usher in New Era of Crypto Card Launch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT LEE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC PINK:GDET) ("GDET" or the "Company") (https://gdetco.com), a Company focused on high growth industries related to the Crypto Space, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its Dreamcard, the world's first Crypto/Fiat Dual Debit/Credit Card, containing a dual-chip and issued as a notably sleek polished metal card, along with its traditional debit/fiat/reloadable model.

Previous CEO, Lawrence Adams stated, "It was an honor and extremely exciting time period to have worked with the Company management to have developed the "first to market" dual Crypto/Fiat Card through the Dream Card brand and re-design the web portal utilized for the commerce, Dreamcard.cc. The Company has also opened channels for partnerships and stands ready to direct to retail".

It's now at a point that an experienced online marketing executive step in and carry the brand to the next level. James Ballas, recently appointed CEO and Chairman stated "I look forward to helping GDET expand its customer base and bring its products to as many potential new customers as possible. GDET is a very exciting opportunity for all involved and we expect great things to come"

James Ballas comes from an advertising background and has extensive experience in all aspects of Internet Marketing and traditional marketing platforms. James has written, produced, and acted as on camera talent, Internet and radio ads, and has created multiple advertising campaigns for products ranging from Rock and Roll memorabilia to health and wellness products, and more. With his background James specializes in helping Companies to grow and reach their highest potential by focusing on the best advertising platforms, social media, and other aspects of sales and awareness.

About GDET:

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products worldwide. The company currently has one operating subsidiary, DreamCard, a high-end metal card that personalizes debit and credit cards for a fee, allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state-of the-art online platform, and also customizes Specialty Cards for the Customer Loyalty and Affinity Networks. Dreamcard simply takes an existing debit or credit card and transfer its data and EMV chip into a new metal, 24karat or Stainless-Steel card of the cardholders design and ships it to the holder. DreamCard in a secure seamless transaction. The Company redesigned and relaunched the website in July 2020, www.Dreamcard.cc with a completely improved back-end business portal which makes the User experience much friendlier and more streamlined. The Company markets to the business enterprises that promote commerce to members with a VIP card to accent the importance of member. Casinos and Affinity Networks are our largest consumers.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

347.837.0626
Preya@gdet.co
https://gdetco.com

SOURCE: GD Entertainment & Technology, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668811/GD-Entertainment-Technology-GDET-Announces-Its-Appointed-a-New-Chief-Executive-Officer-and-Chairman-to-Usher-in-New-Era-of-Crypto-Card-Launch

Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • Bullish Day For Marijuana Stocks - Top Movers For October 19, 2021

    GAINERS: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 15.79% at $11.66 with an estimated market cap of $5.4B. HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 14.79% at $1.94 with an estimated market cap of $536.6M. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 14.19% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $160.7M. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 9.89% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $254.0M. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 8.64% at $14.34 with an estimated market cap of

  • Why Asana Stock Jumped 11.5% on Tuesday

    The maker of cloud-based collaboration tools for business teams enjoyed tailwinds from two separate events today. First, Asana's chief product officer, Alex Hood, was featured on the popular Inspired Execution podcast. Hood used this platform to highlight the disruptive potential of Asana's voice recognition and natural language processing systems.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • European earnings roll call sees Nestlé shares rise, while ASML, Akzo Nobel fall

    European stocks struggle as a big batch of earnings roll out and with more worrying inflation signals, this time out of Germany.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.