GDB Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:GDB) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at GDB Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:GDB) recent performance, when its stock has declined 24% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on GDB Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GDB Holdings Berhad is:

10% = RM16m ÷ RM161m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

GDB Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, GDB Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 4.4% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Still, GDB Holdings Berhad has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the low to flat growth in earnings could also be the result of this.

Next, we compared GDB Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and found that the industry shrunk its earnings at 5.3% in the same period, which suggests that the company's earnings have been shrinking at a slower rate than its industry, This does offer shareholders some relief

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is GDB Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is GDB Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 45% (implying that the company keeps 55% of its income) over the last three years, GDB Holdings Berhad has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, GDB Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for five years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like GDB Holdings Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of GDB Holdings Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

