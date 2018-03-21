GDC 2018: The 5 biggest game industry trends for 2018

The Game Developers Conference runs from March 19 to March 23 and lays out the industry’s plans for the year.

It might lack the headline-grabbing software bonanza of a consumer-oriented event like E3, but when it comes to the business of games, the Game Developers Conference (GDC) is the most important show of the year.

Now in its 29th year, GDC drills down into the beating heart of video games by appealing to perhaps the most important gamers of all: the ones who make them. GDC 2018, which runs from March 19 through March 23 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, is part expo, part summit and part job-fair. It’s where the future of the games industry is discussed — and often formed.

Here are four of the biggest game industry trends emerging from GDC 2018:

1. AR is the new VR

Despite tons of investor interest and loads of hype from critics, virtual reality has had a tough time getting off the ground. The current headsets remain expensive and unwieldy, and though tech pundits believe that they’ll shrink enough in both size and price in the next few years to become a major technological force, it’s taking longer than many expected.

“VR is still important – we see interest in it – though it’s true that the VR hardware has not become as popular as some people hoped, which often happens early in the lifecycles of technologies,” said Simon Carless, EVP of GDC parent company UMB. “I think we’re seeing now a bit of a retrenchment.”

In the meantime, augmented reality has not only delivered a massive hit in “Pokemon Go,” but remains more attractive for developers thanks to its lower cost of entry.

Niantic is making it easier to log into Pokemon Go

“I think people are looking forward to AR in particular,” Carless said. “Given that in the longer term we may not use phones – we may actually be using glasses with phone-like information on them – I think that enables AR to be an exciting possibility. A lot of the technology that games is pioneering will be needed to make that AR work. The space is exciting and there’s cool stuff going on there.”

Noteworthy tech companies certainly agree. Just before the show, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) released its Google Maps API to the world through the Unity game engine, making it much easier for developers to craft games using real-world locations. AR games based on Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters and The Walking Dead are already in the works. And Tim Sweeney, CEO of game developer and Unreal engine creator Epic Games, believes AR glasses could replace smartphones within 10 years.

2. Games as service

At the end of 2017, you couldn’t scroll two lines into a gaming forum without being bludgeoned by the words “loot crates” and “the death of single-player games.”

Ultimately, both issues (which we won’t litigate here) boil down to the success of “games as service” – games that operate on a continuing revenue model through subscriptions or post-release updates that keep players coming back (and spending money). Some of the industry’s biggest games function this way, from Blizzard’s (ATVI) hit shooter “Overwatch” to Supercell’s mobile mainstay “Clash Royale.”

Loot boxes in games like "Overwatch" have become a flashpoint in the industry, but help finance titles long after the've been published.

“There are so many games that have been released three or four years ago that have greatly improved themselves because they’re being run as a service,” Carless said. “How do you compete if you’re new off the block with some of these games that have been around for a long time?”

That’s a good question, and one that countless game companies will spend the year trying to answer. Getting it right — creating a game embraced by players that also works as a long-term revenue generator — is no easy task.