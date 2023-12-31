GDEX Berhad (KLSE:GDEX) shareholders have endured a 50% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term GDEX Berhad (KLSE:GDEX) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 51% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

GDEX Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years GDEX Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 2.4% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 15% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:GDEX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 31st 2023

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that GDEX Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 31% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

