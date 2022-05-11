GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Releases its Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Q1 2022 revenue of $495 million – an increase $111 million, or 29%, over Q1 2021.
Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $36 million – an increase of $2 million, or 6%, over Q1 2021.
Q1 2022 net income of $7 million or $0.30 per share compared with $13 million or $0.57 per share in the first quarter of 2021.
During Q1 2022, GDI acquired Gestion E.C.I. Inc. ("Énergère") and M.T.I. Mechanical Trade Industries LTD ("MTI").
The Company is announcing a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") subject to Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval.
LASALLE, QC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
For the first quarter of 2022:
Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $495 million, an increase of $111 million, or 29%, over the first quarter of 2021. Organic revenue growth was 4% and growth from acquisitions was 25%.
Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $36 million, an increase of $2 million, or 6%, over the first quarter of 2021.
Net income was $7 million or $0.30 per share compared to $13 million or $0.57 per share in Q1 2021. The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to CEWS subsidies recorded in 2021.
For the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, the business segments performed as follows:
(in millions of
Canadian dollars)
Janitorial Canada
Janitorial USA
Technical Services
Complementary Services
Consolidated
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
142
134
163
80
172
156
25
17
495
384
Organic Growth (Decline)
5%
(4%)
14%
2%
(2%)
(1%)
18%
3%
4%
(1%)
Adjusted EBITDA1
19
22
13
8
6
6
1
1
36
34
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
13%
16%
8%
10%
3%
4%
4%
6%
7%
9%
GDI's Janitorial Canada segment had a strong quarter, recording $142 million in revenue representing an organic growth of 5%, while delivering $19 million in Adjusted EBITDA1, a decline of $3 million compared to Q1 F2021 which was a pandemic-era high for the segment. Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q1 F2022 was higher than in each of the last three quarters.
GDI's Janitorial USA segment also performed well in Q1 2022, recording revenue of $163 million representing organic growth of 14% and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $13 million, an increase of 63% over Q1 2021 primarily due to the acquisition of IH Services, Inc. ("IH Services") on December 31, 2021.
The Technical Services segment recorded revenue of $172 million or growth of 10% over Q1 F2021 which was generated mainly from acquisitions. The segment recorded Adjusted EBITDA1 of $6 million which was in-line with the prior year's quarter. Historically, the first quarter is the businesses weakest quarter as this segment is affected by seasonality.
Finally, GDI's Complementary Services segment recorded revenues of $25 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1 million. This segment, which has been negatively affected by low demand for daily consumables such as tissue, towels and soaps, started to rebound in the first quarter. This segment also recorded organic growth of 18% in Q1 F2022 mostly due to the new GDI integrated facility services business unit ("GDI IFS") launched at the beginning of the quarter.
"I am pleased to report that GDI delivered another strong quarter of growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "We are continuing to see a reopening of regional economies and a progressive reoccupation of buildings as 2022 evolves. Our Janitorial Canada business segment delivered a strong quarter with 5% organic growth and Adjusted EBITDA1 that was higher than each of the last three quarters. Our Janitorial USA business enjoyed exceptional growth and more than doubled revenue in the quarter due to the acquisition of IH Services and an impressive organic growth rate of 14%. Together with IH, we can offer the market one of the largest janitorial and sanitation platforms in the eastern half of the USA with a meaningful presence in over 30 States. During the quarter, our Ainsworth Technical Services business experienced delays in a number of projects because of bottlenecks in the global supply chain. Even in the face of these delays the business generated revenue growth of 10% and margins that were in-line with last year's first quarter and its backlog continues to grow. Our manufacturing and distribution business posted a respectable quarter and is showing early signs of recovery as buildings progressively reoccupy and demand for daily consumables grows. Finally, I am happy to announce that our new GDI IFS business unit, which offers clients a single source supplier for all of their facility services needs, began executing on its inaugural contract in the quarter and is actively pursuing a promising pipeline of new opportunities," added Mr. Bigras.
"I am very encouraged about the outlook for our business for the remainder of 2022 and in the years that will follow. Our Canadian janitorial business is showing resilience as most restrictive COVID regulations have been lifted and buildings progressively reoccupy. Thanks to the addition of IH Services, our U.S. janitorial business is in a significantly stronger position and our team is now working hand-in-hand with their partners at IH to identify revenue synergies and grow market share. With the addition of Energere in January adding energy advisory and energy engineering capabilities, Ainsworth continues to strengthen its value proposition to clients and its position in the market. We are exiting the COVID-19 pandemic with all of GDI's business units performing well, with a healthy balance sheet that can comfortably support a significant amount of additional growth, and an overall business that has never been in a stronger competitive position. I am very much looking forward to seeing how the year will evolve," concluded Mr. Bigras.
NCIB
The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a NCIB to purchase for cancellation during the next 12 months up to 500,000 Subordinate Voting Shares, representing approximately 3.6% of the Company's public float as of the close of business on May 10, 2022, the whole subject to approval by the TSX and the issuance of a press release with all the required details concerning the NCIB prior to the start of the bid. GDI's management and Board of Directors believe that the purchase for cancellation of the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares falls within its criteria for capital allocation. The NCIB will provide the ability for the Company to purchase Subordinate Voting Shares from time to time at its di
scretion as part of its mandate to increase shareholder value.
ABOUT GDI
GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to COVID-19 and related pandemic, unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, inherent operating risks of acquisition activity, failure to integrate, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, deterioration in general economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, dependence on key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, exchange rate fluctuations, disputes with franchisees, cybersecurity and data protection, data confidentiality, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.
___________________________________
1 The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses, transaction, reorganization and other costs and share-based compensation. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)
As at March 31,
As at December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash
9
24
Trade and other receivables and contract assets
470
431
Current tax assets
2
4
Inventories
37
34
Other financial assets
12
12
Prepaid expenses and other
12
9
Derivatives
1
‒
Total current assets
543
514
Non-current assets
Other long-term assets
9
8
Derivatives
1
‒
Property, plant and equipment
120
117
Deferred tax assets
1
1
Intangible assets
151
143
Goodwill
321
302
Total non-current assets
603
571
Total assets
1,146
1,085
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
‒
3
Trade and other payables
266
250
Provisions
28
28
Contract liabilities
39
43
Current tax liabilities
4
5
Current portion of long-term debt
39
28
Total current liabilities
376
357
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
324
299
Long-term payables
9
7
Deferred tax liabilities
35
31
Total non-current liabilities
368
337
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
374
371
Retained earnings
20
13
Contributed surplus
5
6
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3
1
Total shareholders' equity
402
391
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,146
1,085
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)
Three-month periods ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
495
384
Cost of services
394
295
Selling and administrative expenses
67
56
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
‒
1
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
‒
(7)
Amortization of intangible assets
6
5
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
10
7
Operating income
18
27
Net finance expense
8
9
Income before income taxes
10
18
Income tax expense
3
5
Net income
7
13
Other comprehensive income
(Losses) gains that are or may be reclassified to earnings:
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
(4)
(2)
Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil
4
1
Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax of ($1) (2021 – nil)
2
1
2
‒
Total comprehensive income
9
13
Earnings per share:
Basic
0.30
0.57
Diluted
0.30
0.56
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except for number of shares)
Share capital
Retained
Contributed
Accumulated
Total
Number
Amount
Balance, January 1, 2021
22,780
364
(31)
6
–
339
Net income
–
–
13
–
–
13
Total comprehensive income for the period
–
–
13
–
–
13
Transactions with owners of the Company:
Stock options exercised
151
3
–
(1)
–
2
Balance, March 31, 2021
22,931
367
(18)
5
–
354
Balance, January 1, 2022
23,121
371
13
6
1
391
Net income
–
–
7
–
–
7
Other comprehensive loss
–
–
–
–
2
2
Total comprehensive income for the period
–
–
7
–
2
9
Transactions with owners of the Company:
Stock options exercised
136
3
–
(1)
–
2
Balance, March 31, 2022
23,257
374
20
5
3
402
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)
Three-month periods ended March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
Net income
7
13
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
16
12
Net finance expense
8
9
Income tax expense
3
5
Income taxes paid
(1)
(18)
Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
(27)
32
Net cash from operating activities
6
53
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
80
53
Repayment of long-term debt
(53)
(42)
Payment of lease liabilities
(6)
(4)
Interest paid
(2)
(1)
Proceeds from issuance of subordinate voting shares
2
2
Net cash from financing activities
21
8
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(33)
(34)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(5)
(3)
Additions to intangible assets
(2)
–
Net cash used in investing activities
(40)
(37)
Foreign exchange gain on cash held in foreign currencies
1
–
Net change in cash
(12)
24
Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period:
Cash
24
3
Bank indebtedness
(3)
(4)
21
(1)
Cash, end of period
9
23
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Segmented information
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)
Three-month period ended March 31, 2022
Janitorial
Janitorial
Technical
Complementary
Corporate and
Total
Recurring/contractual services
114
148
24
4
–
290
On-call services
19
15
51
1
–
86
Project
–
–
97
–
–
97
Manufacturing and distribution
–
–
–
15
–
15
Other revenues
7
–
–
–
–
7
Total external revenues
140
163
172
20
–
495
Inter-segment revenues
2
–
–
5
(7)
–
Revenues
142
163
172
25
(7)
495
Income (loss) before income taxes
16
7
(2)
–
(11)
10
Net finance expense
–
2
1
–
5
8
Operating income (loss)
16
9
(1)
–
(6)
18
Depreciation and amortization
3
4
7
1
1
16
Share-based compensation (1)
–
–
–
–
2
2
Adjusted EBITDA
19
13
6
1
(3)
36
Total assets
277
313
446
68
42
1,146
Total liabilities
87
86
224
13
334
744
Additions to property, plant and equipment
2
2
9
–
1
14
Additions to intangible assets
–
–
13
–
2
15
Addition of goodwill
–
–
21
–
–
21
(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.
Three-month period ended March 31, 2021
Janitorial
Janitorial
Technical
Complementary
Corporate and
Total
Recurring/contractual services
98
69
19
–
–
186
On-call services
22
11
51
–
–
84
Project
–
–
86
–
–
86
Manufacturing and distribution
–
–
–
14
–
14
Other revenues
14
–
–
–
–
14
Total external revenues
134
80
156
14
–
384
Inter-segment revenues
–
–
–
3
(3)
–
Revenues
134
80
156
17
(3)
384
Income (loss) before income taxes
19
5
–
–
(6)
18
Net finance expense
–
1
1
–
7
9
Operating income
19
6
1
–
1
27
Depreciation and amortization
3
2
5
1
1
12
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
–
–
–
–
(7)
(7)
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
–
–
–
–
1
1
Share-based compensation (1)
–
–
–
–
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
22
8
6
1
(3)
34
Total assets (2)
262
323
398
70
32
1,085
Total liabilities (2)
83
91
204
15
301
694
Additions to property, plant and equipment
1
–
9
–
1
11
Additions to intangible assets
–
–
18
–
1
19
Addition of goodwill
–
–
21
–
–
21
(1) Includes stock option, performance share unit and restricted share unit plans.
(2) As at December 31, 2021
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Business acquisitions
Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars)
Acquisition date
Company acquired
Location
Segment
Purchase price
2022 Acquisitions
January 21, 2022
Gestion E.C.I. Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Énergère")
Montreal, Quebec
Technical
Services
Preliminary
March 1, 2022
M.T.I. Mechanical Trade Industries LTD and its subsidiary ("MTI")
Markham, Ontario
Technical
Services
Preliminary
2021 Acquisitions
January 1, 2021
The BPAC Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("BP")
New York, New York
Technical Services
Completed
September 1, 2021
Enginuity, LLC ("Enginuity")
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Technical Services
Preliminary
September 15, 2021
Fuller Industries, LLC ("Fuller")
Great Bend, Kansas
Complementary Services
Preliminary
December 31, 2021
IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("IH")
Greenville, South Carolina
Janitorial USA
Preliminary
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information
Three-month periods
(Unaudited) (In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except
per share data) (1)
March
2022
December
2021
September
2021
June
2021
Revenue
495
433
408
372
Operating income
18
15
18
24
Depreciation and amortization
16
15
13
12
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
‒
‒
(1)
(5)
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
‒
2
1
‒
Share-based compensation
2
2
2
2
Adjusted EBITDA
36
34
33
33
Net income for the period
7
7
9
14
Earnings per share
Basic
0.30
0.30
0.41
0.61
Diluted
0.30
0.29
0.40
0.59
Three months ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) (1)
March
2021
December
2020
September
2020
June
2020
Revenue
384
365
365
327
Operating income
27
28
25
30
Depreciation and amortization
12
10
10
12
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
(7)
(9)
(6)
(23)
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
1
2
-
2
Share-based compensation
1
1
1
2
Adjusted EBITDA
34
32
30
23
Net income for the period
13
17
13
13
Earnings per share
Basic
0.57
0.75
0.59
0.63
Diluted
0.56
0.73
0.57
0.61
(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services Segment. The net income for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 were favourably impacted by the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses.
