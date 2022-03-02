GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Releases its Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- GDIFF
Q4 2021 revenue of $433.0 million – an increase of $68.4 million, or 18.7%, over Q4 2020.
Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $33.5 million – an increase of $1.4 million, or 4.3%, over Q4 2020.
Q4 2021 net income of $6.9 million or $0.30 per share compared with $17.0 million or $0.75 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.
2021 revenue of $1.6 billion, an increase of $185.6 million or 13.1% over 2020.
2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $132.8 million, an increase of $27.8 million, or 26.5%, over 2020.
2021 net income of $43.4 million or $1.89 per share compared with $48.0 million or $2.18 per share in 2020.
During Fiscal 2021, GDI acquired The BPAC Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("BP") (January 2021), Enginuity, LLC ("Enginuity") (September 2021), Fuller Industries, LLC ("Fuller") (September 2021) and IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("IH") (December 2021). GDI also acquired Gestion E.C.I. Inc., along with its subsidiaries ("Énergère") in January 2022.
LASALLE, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021.
For the fourth quarter of 2021:
Revenue reached $433.0 million, an increase of $68.4 million, or 18.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. Organic revenue growth was 5.1%, growth from acquisitions was 14.6%. The revenue growth was partially offset by a negative exchange rate effect of 1.0%.
Adjusted EBITDA1 amounted to $33.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 4.3%, over the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income was $6.9 million or $0.30 per share compared to $17.0 million or $0.75 per share in Q4 2020. The decrease of net income is mainly attributable to lower CEWS subsidies in 2021 compared to 2020.
For the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, the business segments performed as follows:
(in thousands of
Canadian dollars)
Janitorial Canada
Janitorial USA
Technical Services
Complementary Services
Consolidated
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
140,509
138,038
89,176
84,420
189,646
125,651
18,154
21,415
433,022
364,669
Organic Growth (Decline)
1.4%
(2.8%)
8.9%
2.8%
13.9%
(17.8%)
(39.8%)
29.6%
5.1%
(4.2%)
Adjusted EBITDA1
18,374
18,017
7,663
9,141
11,832
7,037
(1,161)
1,560
33,543
32,158
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
13.1%
13.1%
8.6%
10.8%
6.2%
5.6%
(6.4%)
7.3%
7.7%
8.8%
For the year ended December 31, 2021:
Revenue reached $1.6 billion, an increase of $185.6 million, or 13.1%, compared to 2020. Organic revenue growth was 3.7%, growth from acquisitions was 11.2%. The revenue growth was partially offset by a negative exchange rate effect of 1.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA1 amounted to $132.8 million, an increase of $27.8 million, or 26.5%, compared to 2020.
Net income was $43.4 million or $1.89 per share compared to $48.0 million or $2.18 per share in 2020.
For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the business segments performed as follows:
(in thousands of
Canadian dollars)
Janitorial Canada
Janitorial USA
Technical Services
Complementary Services
Consolidated
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
533,006
532,156
329,835
331,615
685,054
483,751
64,768
84,878
1,597,169
1,411,611
Organic Growth (Decline)
0.1%
(2.0%)
5.9%
(0.9%)
11.1%
(11.8%)
(31.0%)
20.2%
3.7%
(2.8%)
Adjusted EBITDA1
76,994
61,000
30,767
29,333
38,404
16,960
(804)
9,601
132,779
104,930
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
14.4%
11.5%
9.3%
8.8%
5.6%
3.5%
(1.2%)
11.3%
8.3%
7.4%
GDI's Janitorial Canada segment had another strong quarter, recording $140.5 million in revenue while delivering $18.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1%. GDI's Janitorial USA segment also performed very well in Q4 2021, generating revenue of $89.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $7.7 million representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 8.6%. This slight decline in Adjusted EBITDA margin1 compared to Q4 2020 is due to the Company recording a higher amount of one-time COVID-related services in Q4 2020. Janitorial Canada organic growth for Q4 2021 amounted to 1.4% as a result of COVID-19 related revenue fluctuations in certain market segments whereas it totalled 8.9% for Janitorial USA segment resulting from increased volume with existing clients as well as new client wins. GDI's Janitorial segments continued to provide clients with expert advice and services to keep their facilities safe and occupants protected during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many of our clients in Canada and the USA continued to require additional one-time enhanced COVID-19 services, this was to a lesser degree in the Janitorial USA segment due to a different end market mix. On December 31, 2021, Janitorial USA segment completed the acquisition of IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, adding approximately 8,000 employees and approximately $260.0 million in annual revenues generated across 29 states, significantly expanding GDI's cleaning business in the United States ("U.S.").
The Technical Services segment seems to have now fully recovered after having been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and into 2021, even while certain aspects of its business remain affected by COVID-19 containment measures. This segment recorded revenue of $189.6 million in Q4 2021, including 37.8% growth from acquisitions and organic growth of 13.9%, while delivering Adjusted EBITDA1 of $11.8 million representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 6.2% during the quarter.
GDI's Complementary services segment, composed of our Superior Solutions janitorial product distribution and manufacturing business, recorded a negative Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.2 million in Q4 2021 including a $1.3 million related mainly to the inventory valuation. Superior Solution's business has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It delivered very strong performance in 2020 when it was able to procure supply of personal protective equipment ("PPE") when market demand was high, however its traditional business of supplying daily consumables such as soaps, towels and tissue has been significantly reduced by low occupancy rates at many client facilities. Superior Solutions' business volumes are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels once occupancy rates improve. Additionally, Superior Solutions established a janitorial products manufacturing platform in the U.S. in September 2021 with the acquisition of Fuller Industries, LLC, and is focusing on growing its U.S. business volume in 2022.
"GDI preformed very well in Q4 2021," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "We experienced a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic with the arrival of the Omicron variant in the second half of the quarter, with our janitorial businesses continuing to perform well while our technical services business remained resilient to headwinds. Our manufacturing and distribution business was impacted again in the quarter by low demand due to low occupancy rates, however we expect the business to recover as buildings begin to reoccupy."
"2021 was a challenging and tumultuous environment that I feel we navigated extremely well. GDI delivered $1.6 billion in revenue and over $132 million in Adjusted EBITDA1 and an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 8.3%. We completed five acquisitions during the year and one subsequent to year-end, adding more than $500 million in revenue to our top line, establishing new U.S. platforms and new growth avenues for Ainsworth and Superior Solutions, almost doubling our U.S. janitorial business with a major extension of its footprint into the Southeastern part of the U.S. and building our capabilities for the next generation to include energy advisory and energy efficiency expertise," stated Mr. Bigras.
"I am pleased to see that the outlook for the pandemic is becoming more clear, with federal and regional governments across North America progressively reducing their social and economic restrictive regulations and guidelines. In many regions in the U.S., the reoccupying of facilities is well underway and in other regions in the U.S. and in Canada, we expect reoccupation of facilities to take place as 2022 evolves. Our current expectations are that our clients will continue to require our enhanced cleaning and disinfecting services as the population in buildings densifies, which will also lead to further discussion regarding air quality in buildings at Ainsworth and will help to support a rebound in demand at our Superior Solutions business. In sum, the outlook is positive for all of our business segments as we begin 2022. Our balance sheet remains strong with a leverage ratio around 2x and we are in a very good position to continue to grow our business strategically across North America," concluded Mr. Bigras.
____________
1
The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses, transaction, reorganization and other costs and share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues and is used to compare profitability between periods and segments. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).
ABOUT GDI
GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the U.S. to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to COVID-19 and related pandemic, unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, inherent operating risks of acquisition activity, failure to integrate, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, deterioration in general economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, dependence on key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, exchange rate fluctuations, disputes with franchisees, cybersecurity and data protection, data confidentiality, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.
Analyst Conference Call:
March 2, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. (ET)
Kindly note that Investors and Media representatives may attend as listeners only.
Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference:
North America Toll-Free: 1-888-664-6392
Local: 416-764-8659 (Toronto) or 514-225-6995 (Montreal)
Confirmation Code: 80873459
A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until March 9, 2022 by dialing:
North America Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0541
Local: 416-764-8677 (Toronto)
Confirmation Code: 873459#
December 31, 2021 consolidated financial statements and accompanied Management & Discussion Analysis were filed on www.sedar.com.
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash
24,315
3,443
Trade and other receivables and contract assets
430,697
310,121
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy receivable
4,147
1,895
Current tax assets
34,214
21,944
Inventories
12,360
‒
Prepaid expenses and other
8,596
17,492
Total current assets
514,329
354,895
Non-current assets
Trade and other receivables and contract assets
7,716
1,029
Property, plant and equipment
117,267
83,733
Deferred tax assets
544
2,467
Intangible assets
142,869
94,478
Goodwill
301,933
213,415
Total non-current assets
570,329
395,122
Total assets
1,084,658
750,017
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
2,604
4,620
Trade and other payables
250,076
165,434
Provisions
27,934
14,769
Contract and other liabilities
43,115
19,295
Current tax liabilities
4,789
16,591
Current portion of long-term debt
28,379
18,231
Total current liabilities
356,897
238,940
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
298,868
150,506
Long-term payables
6,506
4,595
Derivatives
‒
2,378
Deferred tax liabilities
31,359
14,467
Total non-current liabilities
336,733
171,946
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
371,283
363,728
Retained earnings (deficit)
12,563
(30,802)
Contributed surplus
6,000
6,406
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,182
(201)
Total shareholders' equity
391,028
339,131
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,084,658
750,017
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)
2021
2020
Revenues
1,597,169
1,411,611
Cost of services
1,257,188
1,105,800
Selling and administrative expenses
214,106
206,903
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
3,095
5,162
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
(13,128)
(38,780)
Amortization of intangible assets
19,631
14,349
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
32,480
27,682
Operating income
83,797
90,495
Net finance expense
20,230
21,188
Income before income taxes
63,567
69,307
Income tax expense
20,202
21,316
Net income
43,365
47,991
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(Losses) gains that are or may be reclassified to earnings:
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
(948)
(2,277)
Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil
397
1,750
Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax of ($692) ($656 in 2020)
1,934
(1,820)
1,383
(2,347)
Total comprehensive income
44,748
45,644
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.89
2.18
Diluted
1.84
2.12
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars and shares)
Share Capital
Retained
Contributed
Equity
Accumulated
Total
Number
(in
of shares)
Amount
Balance, January 1, 2020
21,406
329,705
(78,793)
6,124
1,800
2,146
260,982
Net income
‒
‒
47,991
‒
‒
‒
47,991
Other comprehensive loss
‒
‒
‒
‒
‒
(2,347)
(2,347)
Total comprehensive income for the year
‒
‒
47,991
‒
‒
(2,347)
45,644
Transactions with owners of the Company:
Stock options exercised
313
6,532
‒
(1,599)
‒
‒
4,933
Conversion of convertible debenture
1,061
27,491
‒
37
(1,800)
‒
25,728
Share-based compensation
‒
‒
‒
1,844
‒
‒
1,844
Balance, December 31, 2020
22,780
363,728
(30,802)
6,406
‒
(201)
339,131
Net income
‒
‒
43,365
‒
‒
‒
43,365
Other comprehensive income
‒
‒
‒
‒
‒
1,383
1,383
Total comprehensive income for the year
‒
‒
43,365
‒
‒
1,383
44,748
Transactions with owners of the Company:
Stock options exercised
341
7,555
‒
(1,802)
‒
‒
5,753
Share-based compensation
‒
‒
‒
1,396
‒
‒
1,396
Balance, December 31, 2021
23,121
371,283
12,563
6,000
‒
1,182
391,028
(1)
The amount of Accumulated other comprehensive income is net of tax of ($36) ($656 as at December 31, 2020 and nil as at December 31, 2019)
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
Net income
43,365
47,991
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
52,111
42,031
Equity portion of share-based compensation
1,396
1,844
Net finance expense
20,230
21,188
Income tax expense
20,202
21,316
Other
(247)
98
Income taxes paid
(32,518)
(9,807)
Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
12,440
(28,569)
Net cash from operating activities
116,979
96,092
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
247,341
181,974
Repayment of long-term debt
(140,967)
(186,572)
Payment of lease liabilities
(19,579)
(15,730)
Interest paid
(3,871)
(6,350)
Proceeds from issuance of subordinate voting shares
5,753
4,933
Financing expenses paid related to loans and borrowings
(439)
(284)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
88,238
(22,029)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
Business acquisitions, net of cash and bank indebtedness acquired
(163,974)
(61,817)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(15,123)
(13,757)
Additions to intangible assets
(3,900)
(3,439)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
956
1,019
Net cash used in investing activities
(182,041)
(77,994)
Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currencies
(288)
(1,073)
Net change in cash (bank indebtedness)
22,888
(5,004)
(Bank indebtedness) cash, beginning of period:
Cash
3,443
3,827
Bank indebtedness
(4,620)
–
(1,177)
3,827
Cash (bank indebtedness), end of period:
Cash
24,315
3,443
Bank indebtedness
(2,604)
(4,620)
21,711
(1,177)
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Segmented information
Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
Janitorial
Janitorial
Technical
Complementary
Corporate
Total
Recurring/contractual services
411,166
290,447
89,794
‒
‒
791,407
On-call services
83,038
39,283
188,456
‒
‒
310,777
Project
‒
‒
406,001
‒
‒
406,001
Manufacturing and distribution
‒
‒
‒
49,885
‒
49,885
Other revenues
38,107
‒
755
237
‒
39,099
Total external revenues
532,311
329,730
685,006
50,122
‒
1,597,169
Inter-segment revenues
695
105
48
14,646
(15,494)
‒
Revenues
533,006
329,835
685,054
64,768
(15,494)
1,597,169
Income (loss) before income taxes
64,047
20,206
9,116
(4,583)
(25,219)
63,567
Net finance expense
74
4,188
2,100
323
13,545
20,230
Operating income (loss)
64,121
24,394
11,216
(4,260)
(11,674)
83,797
Depreciation and amortization
12,656
6,275
26,423
3,302
3,455
52,111
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
‒
‒
‒
‒
(13,128)
(13,128)
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
217
98
765
154
1,861
3,095
Share-based compensation (1)
‒
‒
‒
‒
6,904
6,904
Adjusted EBITDA
76,994
30,767
38,404
(804)
(12,582)
132,779
Total assets
261,988
322,588
397,864
70,516
31,702
1,084,658
Total liabilities
83,378
91,193
203,404
14,746
300,909
693,630
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
5,474
13,041
28,116
13,487
6,343
66,461
Acquisition of intangible assets
2,150
36,412
23,743
2,661
3,449
68,415
Addition of goodwill
1,802
54,476
31,501
1,029
‒
88,808
(1)
Includes stock option plans, performance share unit plan and restricted share unit plan.
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Segmented information
Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
Janitorial
Janitorial
Technical
Complementary
Corporate
Total
Recurring/contractual services
407,375
285,031
68,877
‒
‒
761,283
On-call services
81,744
46,259
179,473
‒
‒
307,476
Project
‒
‒
235,280
‒
‒
235,280
Manufacturing and distribution
‒
‒
‒
64,913
‒
64,913
Other revenues
42,659
‒
‒
‒
‒
42,659
Total external revenues
531,778
331,290
483,630
64,913
‒
1,411,611
Inter-segment revenues
378
325
121
19,965
(20,789)
‒
Revenues
532,156
331,615
483,751
84,878
(20,789)
1,411,611
Income (loss) before income taxes
48,324
20,044
(5,669)
6,543
65
69,307
Net finance expense
186
2,354
585
134
17,929
21,188
Operating income (loss)
48,510
22,398
(5,084)
6,677
17,994
90,495
Depreciation and amortization
12,443
6,775
18,009
2,850
1,954
42,031
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
‒
‒
‒
‒
(38,780)
(38,780)
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
47
160
4,035
74
846
5,162
Share-based compensation (1)
‒
‒
‒
‒
6,022
6,022
Adjusted EBITDA
61,000
29,333
16,960
9,601
(11,964)
104,930
Total assets
275,829
123,634
272,263
56,663
21,628
750,017
Total liabilities
83,258
35,444
119,891
9,483
162,810
410,886
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
4,549
1,741
30,013
1,175
5,135
42,613
Acquisition of intangible assets
933
‒
15,325
75
1,146
17,479
Addition of goodwill
‒
‒
36,384
‒
‒
36,384
(1)
Includes stock option plans, performance share unit plan and restricted share unit plan.
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Business acquistions
Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Acquisition date
Company acquired
Location
Segment reporting
2021 Acquisitions
January 1, 2021
The BPAC Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("BP")
New York, New York
Technical Services
September 1, 2021
Enginuity, LLC ("Enginuity")
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Technical Services
September 15, 2021
Fuller Industries, LLC ("Fuller")
Great Bend, Kansas
Complementary Services
December 31, 2021
IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("IH")
Greenville, South Carolina
Janitorial USA
2020 Acquisition
January 15, 2020
ESC Automation Inc. and its subsidiaries ("ESC")
Vancouver, British Columbia
Technical Services
GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.
Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information
Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
(in thousands of Canadian dollars,
December
2021
September
2021
June
2021
March
2021
Revenue
433,022
408,356
372,190
383,601
Operating income
14,598
17,948
24,014
27,237
Depreciation and amortization
15,568
12,864
12,222
11,457
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
‒
(463)
(5,466)
(7,199)
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
1,704
570
317
504
Share-based compensation
1,673
1,801
1,926
1,504
Adjusted EBITDA
33,543
32,720
33,013
33,503
Net income for the period
6,914
9,416
13,959
13,076
Earnings per share
Basic
0.30
0.41
0.61
0.57
Diluted
0.29
0.40
0.59
0.56
Three months ended
(in thousands of Canadian dollars,
December
2020
September
2020
June
2020
March
2020
Revenue
364,669
365,358
326,732
354,852
Operating income
27,746
24,415
29,792
8,542
Depreciation and amortization
10,365
10,415
11,830
9,421
Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses
(9,385)
(6,145)
(23,250)
‒
Transaction, reorganization and other costs
1,813
141
2,469
739
Share-based compensation
1,619
1,365
1,703
1,335
Adjusted EBITDA
32,158
30,191
22,544
20,037
Net income for the period
17,017
13,187
13,485
4,302
Earnings per share
Basic
0.75
0.59
0.63
0.20
Diluted
0.73
0.57
0.61
0.20
(1)
The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services Segment. The net income for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, June 2021 and September 30, 2021 were favourably impacted by the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses.
SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c9850.html