GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Releases its Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Q4 2021 revenue of $433.0 million – an increase of $68.4 million, or 18.7%, over Q4 2020.

Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $33.5 million – an increase of $1.4 million, or 4.3%, over Q4 2020.

Q4 2021 net income of $ 6.9 million or $ 0.30 per share compared with $17.0 million or $0.75 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

2021 revenue of $1.6 billion, an increase of $185.6 million or 13.1% over 2020.

2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $132.8 million, an increase of $27.8 million, or 26.5%, over 2020.

2021 net income of $43.4 million or $1.89 per share compared with $48.0 million or $2.18 per share in 2020.

During Fiscal 2021, GDI acquired The BPAC Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("BP") (January 2021), Enginuity, LLC ("Enginuity") (September 2021), Fuller Industries, LLC ("Fuller") (September 2021) and IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("IH") (December 2021). GDI also acquired Gestion E.C.I. Inc., along with its subsidiaries ("Énergère") in January 2022.

LASALLE, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI" or the "Company") (TSX: GDI) is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2021:

Revenue reached $433.0 million, an increase of $68.4 million, or 18.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. Organic revenue growth was 5.1%, growth from acquisitions was 14.6%. The revenue growth was partially offset by a negative exchange rate effect of 1.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $33.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 4.3%, over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income was $6.9 million or $0.30 per share compared to $17.0 million or $0.75 per share in Q4 2020. The decrease of net income is mainly attributable to lower CEWS subsidies in 2021 compared to 2020.

For the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, the business segments performed as follows:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical Services Complementary Services Consolidated 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 140,509 138,038 89,176 84,420 189,646 125,651 18,154 21,415 433,022 364,669 Organic Growth (Decline) 1.4% (2.8%) 8.9% 2.8% 13.9% (17.8%) (39.8%) 29.6% 5.1% (4.2%) Adjusted EBITDA1 18,374 18,017 7,663 9,141 11,832 7,037 (1,161) 1,560 33,543 32,158 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 13.1% 13.1% 8.6% 10.8% 6.2% 5.6% (6.4%) 7.3% 7.7% 8.8%

For the year ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue reached $1.6 billion, an increase of $185.6 million, or 13.1%, compared to 2020. Organic revenue growth was 3.7%, growth from acquisitions was 11.2%. The revenue growth was partially offset by a negative exchange rate effect of 1.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to $132.8 million, an increase of $27.8 million, or 26.5%, compared to 2020.

Net income was $43.4 million or $1.89 per share compared to $48.0 million or $2.18 per share in 2020.

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the business segments performed as follows:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Janitorial Canada Janitorial USA Technical Services Complementary Services Consolidated 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 533,006 532,156 329,835 331,615 685,054 483,751 64,768 84,878 1,597,169 1,411,611 Organic Growth (Decline) 0.1% (2.0%) 5.9% (0.9%) 11.1% (11.8%) (31.0%) 20.2% 3.7% (2.8%) Adjusted EBITDA1 76,994 61,000 30,767 29,333 38,404 16,960 (804) 9,601 132,779 104,930 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 14.4% 11.5% 9.3% 8.8% 5.6% 3.5% (1.2%) 11.3% 8.3% 7.4%

GDI's Janitorial Canada segment had another strong quarter, recording $140.5 million in revenue while delivering $18.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1%. GDI's Janitorial USA segment also performed very well in Q4 2021, generating revenue of $89.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $7.7 million representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 8.6%. This slight decline in Adjusted EBITDA margin1 compared to Q4 2020 is due to the Company recording a higher amount of one-time COVID-related services in Q4 2020. Janitorial Canada organic growth for Q4 2021 amounted to 1.4% as a result of COVID-19 related revenue fluctuations in certain market segments whereas it totalled 8.9% for Janitorial USA segment resulting from increased volume with existing clients as well as new client wins. GDI's Janitorial segments continued to provide clients with expert advice and services to keep their facilities safe and occupants protected during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many of our clients in Canada and the USA continued to require additional one-time enhanced COVID-19 services, this was to a lesser degree in the Janitorial USA segment due to a different end market mix. On December 31, 2021, Janitorial USA segment completed the acquisition of IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, adding approximately 8,000 employees and approximately $260.0 million in annual revenues generated across 29 states, significantly expanding GDI's cleaning business in the United States ("U.S.").

The Technical Services segment seems to have now fully recovered after having been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and into 2021, even while certain aspects of its business remain affected by COVID-19 containment measures. This segment recorded revenue of $189.6 million in Q4 2021, including 37.8% growth from acquisitions and organic growth of 13.9%, while delivering Adjusted EBITDA1 of $11.8 million representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 6.2% during the quarter.

GDI's Complementary services segment, composed of our Superior Solutions janitorial product distribution and manufacturing business, recorded a negative Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.2 million in Q4 2021 including a $1.3 million related mainly to the inventory valuation. Superior Solution's business has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It delivered very strong performance in 2020 when it was able to procure supply of personal protective equipment ("PPE") when market demand was high, however its traditional business of supplying daily consumables such as soaps, towels and tissue has been significantly reduced by low occupancy rates at many client facilities. Superior Solutions' business volumes are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels once occupancy rates improve. Additionally, Superior Solutions established a janitorial products manufacturing platform in the U.S. in September 2021 with the acquisition of Fuller Industries, LLC, and is focusing on growing its U.S. business volume in 2022.

"GDI preformed very well in Q4 2021," stated Claude Bigras, President & CEO of GDI. "We experienced a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic with the arrival of the Omicron variant in the second half of the quarter, with our janitorial businesses continuing to perform well while our technical services business remained resilient to headwinds. Our manufacturing and distribution business was impacted again in the quarter by low demand due to low occupancy rates, however we expect the business to recover as buildings begin to reoccupy."

"2021 was a challenging and tumultuous environment that I feel we navigated extremely well. GDI delivered $1.6 billion in revenue and over $132 million in Adjusted EBITDA1 and an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 8.3%. We completed five acquisitions during the year and one subsequent to year-end, adding more than $500 million in revenue to our top line, establishing new U.S. platforms and new growth avenues for Ainsworth and Superior Solutions, almost doubling our U.S. janitorial business with a major extension of its footprint into the Southeastern part of the U.S. and building our capabilities for the next generation to include energy advisory and energy efficiency expertise," stated Mr. Bigras.

"I am pleased to see that the outlook for the pandemic is becoming more clear, with federal and regional governments across North America progressively reducing their social and economic restrictive regulations and guidelines. In many regions in the U.S., the reoccupying of facilities is well underway and in other regions in the U.S. and in Canada, we expect reoccupation of facilities to take place as 2022 evolves. Our current expectations are that our clients will continue to require our enhanced cleaning and disinfecting services as the population in buildings densifies, which will also lead to further discussion regarding air quality in buildings at Ainsworth and will help to support a rebound in demand at our Superior Solutions business. In sum, the outlook is positive for all of our business segments as we begin 2022. Our balance sheet remains strong with a leverage ratio around 2x and we are in a very good position to continue to grow our business strategically across North America," concluded Mr. Bigras.

____________ 1 The terms "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses, transaction, reorganization and other costs and share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues and is used to compare profitability between periods and segments. For more details and for a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, consult the "Operating and Financial Results" section of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A).

ABOUT GDI

GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the U.S. to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, the installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC-R, mechanical, electrical and building automation systems, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to GDI's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GDI's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which GDI believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. It is impossible for GDI to predict with certainty the impact that the current economic uncertainties may have on future results. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties (described in the "Risk Factors" section) that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GDI currently expects. Namely, these factors include risks pertaining to COVID-19 and related pandemic, unsuccessful implementation of the business strategy, inherent operating risks of acquisition activity, failure to integrate, decline in commercial real estate occupancy levels, increase in costs which cannot be passed on to customers, labour shortages, disruption in information technology systems and execution issues with strategic IT projects, increases in interest rates, deterioration in general economic conditions, increase in competition, influence of the principal shareholders, loss of key or long-term customers, public procurement laws and regulations, legal proceedings, reputational damage, labour disputes, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, tax matters, dependence on key employees, participation in multi-employer pension plans, legislation or other governmental action, exchange rate fluctuations, disputes with franchisees, cybersecurity and data protection, data confidentiality, and public perception of our environmental footprint, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While management may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, except as may be required by law.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





2021

2020 Assets

















Current assets







Cash

24,315

3,443 Trade and other receivables and contract assets

430,697

310,121 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy receivable

4,147

1,895 Current tax assets

34,214

21,944 Inventories

12,360

‒ Prepaid expenses and other

8,596

17,492 Total current assets

514,329

354,895









Non-current assets







Trade and other receivables and contract assets

7,716

1,029 Property, plant and equipment

117,267

83,733 Deferred tax assets

544

2,467 Intangible assets

142,869

94,478 Goodwill

301,933

213,415 Total non-current assets

570,329

395,122









Total assets

1,084,658

750,017









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities







Bank indebtedness

2,604

4,620 Trade and other payables

250,076

165,434 Provisions

27,934

14,769 Contract and other liabilities

43,115

19,295 Current tax liabilities

4,789

16,591 Current portion of long-term debt

28,379

18,231 Total current liabilities

356,897

238,940









Non-current liabilities







Long-term debt

298,868

150,506 Long-term payables

6,506

4,595 Derivatives

‒

2,378 Deferred tax liabilities

31,359

14,467 Total non-current liabilities

336,733

171,946









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

371,283

363,728 Retained earnings (deficit)

12,563

(30,802) Contributed surplus

6,000

6,406 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,182

(201) Total shareholders' equity

391,028

339,131









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,084,658

750,017

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share)





2021

2020









Revenues

1,597,169

1,411,611









Cost of services

1,257,188

1,105,800 Selling and administrative expenses

214,106

206,903 Transaction, reorganization and other costs

3,095

5,162 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses

(13,128)

(38,780) Amortization of intangible assets

19,631

14,349 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

32,480

27,682 Operating income

83,797

90,495









Net finance expense

20,230

21,188 Income before income taxes

63,567

69,307









Income tax expense

20,202

21,316 Net income

43,365

47,991









Other comprehensive income (loss)







(Losses) gains that are or may be reclassified to earnings:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations

(948)

(2,277) Hedge of net investments in foreign operations, net of tax of nil

397

1,750 Cash flow hedges, effective portion of changes in fair value, net of tax of ($692) ($656 in 2020)

1,934

(1,820)



1,383

(2,347)









Total comprehensive income

44,748

45,644









Earnings per share:







Basic

1.89

2.18 Diluted

1.84

2.12











GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars and shares)



Share Capital Retained

earnings

(deficit) Contributed

surplus Equity

component

of

convertible

debentures Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (1) Total

Number (in

thousands of shares) Amount Balance, January 1, 2020 21,406 329,705 (78,793) 6,124 1,800 2,146 260,982















Net income ‒ ‒ 47,991 ‒ ‒ ‒ 47,991 Other comprehensive loss ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ (2,347) (2,347) Total comprehensive income for the year ‒ ‒ 47,991 ‒ ‒ (2,347) 45,644 Transactions with owners of the Company:











Stock options exercised 313 6,532 ‒ (1,599) ‒ ‒ 4,933 Conversion of convertible debenture 1,061 27,491 ‒ 37 (1,800) ‒ 25,728 Share-based compensation ‒ ‒ ‒ 1,844 ‒ ‒ 1,844 Balance, December 31, 2020 22,780 363,728 (30,802) 6,406 ‒ (201) 339,131















Net income ‒ ‒ 43,365 ‒ ‒ ‒ 43,365 Other comprehensive income ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 1,383 1,383 Total comprehensive income for the year ‒ ‒ 43,365 ‒ ‒ 1,383 44,748 Transactions with owners of the Company:











Stock options exercised 341 7,555 ‒ (1,802) ‒ ‒ 5,753 Share-based compensation ‒ ‒ ‒ 1,396 ‒ ‒ 1,396 Balance, December 31, 2021 23,121 371,283 12,563 6,000 ‒ 1,182 391,028





(1) The amount of Accumulated other comprehensive income is net of tax of ($36) ($656 as at December 31, 2020 and nil as at December 31, 2019)

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





2021

2020









Cash flows from (used in) operating activities







Net income

43,365

47,991 Adjustments for:







Depreciation and amortization

52,111

42,031 Equity portion of share-based compensation

1,396

1,844 Net finance expense

20,230

21,188 Income tax expense

20,202

21,316 Other

(247)

98 Income taxes paid

(32,518)

(9,807) Net changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

12,440

(28,569) Net cash from operating activities

116,979

96,092









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

247,341

181,974 Repayment of long-term debt

(140,967)

(186,572) Payment of lease liabilities

(19,579)

(15,730) Interest paid

(3,871)

(6,350) Proceeds from issuance of subordinate voting shares

5,753

4,933 Financing expenses paid related to loans and borrowings

(439)

(284) Net cash from (used in) financing activities

88,238

(22,029)









Cash flows from (used in) investing activities







Business acquisitions, net of cash and bank indebtedness acquired

(163,974)

(61,817) Additions to property, plant and equipment

(15,123)

(13,757) Additions to intangible assets

(3,900)

(3,439) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

956

1,019 Net cash used in investing activities

(182,041)

(77,994)









Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currencies

(288)

(1,073)









Net change in cash (bank indebtedness)

22,888

(5,004)









(Bank indebtedness) cash, beginning of period:







Cash

3,443

3,827 Bank indebtedness

(4,620)

–



(1,177)

3,827









Cash (bank indebtedness), end of period:







Cash

24,315

3,443 Bank indebtedness

(2,604)

(4,620)



21,711

(1,177)

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)













2021

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

Services Complementary

Services Corporate

and

eliminations Total Recurring/contractual services 411,166 290,447 89,794 ‒ ‒ 791,407 On-call services 83,038 39,283 188,456 ‒ ‒ 310,777 Project ‒ ‒ 406,001 ‒ ‒ 406,001 Manufacturing and distribution ‒ ‒ ‒ 49,885 ‒ 49,885 Other revenues 38,107 ‒ 755 237 ‒ 39,099













Total external revenues 532,311 329,730 685,006 50,122 ‒ 1,597,169 Inter-segment revenues 695 105 48 14,646 (15,494) ‒ Revenues 533,006 329,835 685,054 64,768 (15,494) 1,597,169













Income (loss) before income taxes 64,047 20,206 9,116 (4,583) (25,219) 63,567 Net finance expense 74 4,188 2,100 323 13,545 20,230 Operating income (loss) 64,121 24,394 11,216 (4,260) (11,674) 83,797 Depreciation and amortization 12,656 6,275 26,423 3,302 3,455 52,111 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ (13,128) (13,128) Transaction, reorganization and other costs 217 98 765 154 1,861 3,095 Share-based compensation (1) ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 6,904 6,904 Adjusted EBITDA 76,994 30,767 38,404 (804) (12,582) 132,779













Total assets 261,988 322,588 397,864 70,516 31,702 1,084,658 Total liabilities 83,378 91,193 203,404 14,746 300,909 693,630 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5,474 13,041 28,116 13,487 6,343 66,461 Acquisition of intangible assets 2,150 36,412 23,743 2,661 3,449 68,415 Addition of goodwill 1,802 54,476 31,501 1,029 ‒ 88,808























(1) Includes stock option plans, performance share unit plan and restricted share unit plan.





GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Segmented information

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)













2020

Janitorial

Canada Janitorial

USA Technical

Services Complementary

Services Corporate

and

eliminations Total Recurring/contractual services 407,375 285,031 68,877 ‒ ‒ 761,283 On-call services 81,744 46,259 179,473 ‒ ‒ 307,476 Project ‒ ‒ 235,280 ‒ ‒ 235,280 Manufacturing and distribution ‒ ‒ ‒ 64,913 ‒ 64,913 Other revenues 42,659 ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 42,659













Total external revenues 531,778 331,290 483,630 64,913 ‒ 1,411,611 Inter-segment revenues 378 325 121 19,965 (20,789) ‒ Revenues 532,156 331,615 483,751 84,878 (20,789) 1,411,611













Income (loss) before income taxes 48,324 20,044 (5,669) 6,543 65 69,307 Net finance expense 186 2,354 585 134 17,929 21,188 Operating income (loss) 48,510 22,398 (5,084) 6,677 17,994 90,495 Depreciation and amortization 12,443 6,775 18,009 2,850 1,954 42,031 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ (38,780) (38,780) Transaction, reorganization and other costs 47 160 4,035 74 846 5,162 Share-based compensation (1) ‒ ‒ ‒ ‒ 6,022 6,022 Adjusted EBITDA 61,000 29,333 16,960 9,601 (11,964) 104,930













Total assets 275,829 123,634 272,263 56,663 21,628 750,017 Total liabilities 83,258 35,444 119,891 9,483 162,810 410,886 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 4,549 1,741 30,013 1,175 5,135 42,613 Acquisition of intangible assets 933 ‒ 15,325 75 1,146 17,479 Addition of goodwill ‒ ‒ 36,384 ‒ ‒ 36,384























(1) Includes stock option plans, performance share unit plan and restricted share unit plan.

GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Business acquistions

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)













Acquisition date Company acquired Location Segment reporting







2021 Acquisitions













January 1, 2021 The BPAC Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("BP") New York, New York Technical Services







September 1, 2021 Enginuity, LLC ("Enginuity") Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania Technical Services







September 15, 2021 Fuller Industries, LLC ("Fuller") Great Bend, Kansas Complementary Services







December 31, 2021 IH Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("IH") Greenville, South Carolina Janitorial USA







2020 Acquisition













January 15, 2020 ESC Automation Inc. and its subsidiaries ("ESC") Vancouver, British Columbia Technical Services









GDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES INC.

Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended







(in thousands of Canadian dollars,

except per share data) (1) December 2021 September 2021 June 2021 March 2021

Revenue 433,022 408,356 372,190 383,601

Operating income 14,598 17,948 24,014 27,237

Depreciation and amortization 15,568 12,864 12,222 11,457

Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses ‒ (463) (5,466) (7,199)

Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1,704 570 317 504

Share-based compensation 1,673 1,801 1,926 1,504

Adjusted EBITDA 33,543 32,720 33,013 33,503

Net income for the period 6,914 9,416 13,959 13,076

Earnings per share









Basic 0.30 0.41 0.61 0.57

Diluted 0.29 0.40 0.59 0.56

Three months ended









(in thousands of Canadian dollars,

except per share data) (1) December 2020 September 2020 June 2020 March 2020

Revenue 364,669 365,358 326,732 354,852

Operating income 27,746 24,415 29,792 8,542

Depreciation and amortization 10,365 10,415 11,830 9,421

Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses (9,385) (6,145) (23,250) ‒

Transaction, reorganization and other costs 1,813 141 2,469 739

Share-based compensation 1,619 1,365 1,703 1,335

Adjusted EBITDA 32,158 30,191 22,544 20,037

Net income for the period 17,017 13,187 13,485 4,302

Earnings per share









Basic 0.75 0.59 0.63 0.20

Diluted 0.73 0.57 0.61 0.20



















(1) The differences between the quarters are mainly the results of business acquisitions, as well as seasonality in the Technical Services Segment. The net income for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, June 2021 and September 30, 2021 were favourably impacted by the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and related expenses.

