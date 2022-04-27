U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

GDIT Awarded $661.6 Million Digital Modernization and Managed Application Services Contract for the EPA

·2 min read
In this article:
FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Managed Application, Infrastructure, Networking, Enterprise, and Security Services (MAINES) task order by the General Services Administration Federal Systems Integration and Management Center. The task order, awarded in first-quarter 2022, has a total value of $661.6 million with a one-year base plus six one-year option periods.

GDIT will provide a full range of services under the EPA MAINES task order to develop and operate the EPA's enterprise IT infrastructure and application platforms. Services will include cloud computing, application platform management, enterprise network and security operations, enterprise identity access management, and cybersecurity.

"Technology and ingenuity are critical to furthering the government's environmental mission," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president. "GDIT will partner with the EPA to deliver a reliable, secure and technologically advanced IT infrastructure that will support agency initiatives fundamental to protecting human health and the environment."

GDIT will continue to optimize the speed and quality of service delivery, standardize the agency's IT architecture to incorporate emerging technology, provide scalability to support the future workforce, and enhance the customer experience.

"Supporting the EPA's mission has been a focus of GDIT for more than 40 years," said Darby Chellis Bade, GDIT vice president for EPA programs and executive lead for climate change initiatives. "We are thrilled to continue this partnership and enable the EPA to operate its IT infrastructure more efficiently."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

