U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.61
    -51.26 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,132.53
    -428.07 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,721.06
    -139.05 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.16
    -30.58 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    +0.65 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    +28.70 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.67 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0090 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1360
    -1.3240 (-1.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,771.74
    -1,438.60 (-5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.91
    -31.03 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     
BREAKING:

Fed raises rates 0.25% amid banking crisis, signals hikes nearing end

GDIT Expands Scientific and Climate Support to EPA with Contract Awards Totaling $380 Million

PR Newswire
·2 min read

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded two contracts totaling $380 million by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The contracts expand the company's technology and scientific research and support services to enable the agency's critical environmental and climate initiatives.

GDIT, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded two contracts totaling $380 million by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
GDIT, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded two contracts totaling $380 million by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Superfund Quality and Sample Support (QSS) contract is valued at $195 million with one two-year base period and three two-year option periods. Under QSS, GDIT will provide program support and infrastructure through the application of technical, scientific, analytical chemistry and information technology services to the EPA Office of Superfund Remediation and Technology Innovation. These services will support the office's mission to clean up contaminated Superfund sites such as manufacturing facilities, processing plants, landfills and mining sites across the country and return them for safe and healthy reuse to communities.

The second award is a new technical support contract to enable the EPA to protect and secure the nation's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The $185 million single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a five-year period of performance. GDIT will provide technical, cyber, education and program management services to the EPA Water Infrastructure and Cyber Resilience Division. GDIT will support the EPA in building resilience of critical water and wastewater utilities in communities across the nation from natural and manmade disasters, terrorism, cyberattacks and climate change.

"For more than 40 years, GDIT has partnered with the EPA on many environmental initiatives that are vital to the protection of public health in communities across the U.S.," said Darby Chellis Bade, GDIT vice president for EPA programs and climate initiatives. "At GDIT, we are committed to sustainability and delivering mission-critical environmental programs for our customers. This work inspires our scientists and IT professionals who are passionate about protecting our environment and enhancing climate resilience for current and future generations."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

(PRNewsfoto/General Dynamics Information Technology)
(PRNewsfoto/General Dynamics Information Technology)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gdit-expands-scientific-and-climate-support-to-epa-with-contract-awards-totaling-380-million-301779029.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Record San Francisco Storm Leaves Flood Risk, Thousands in Dark

    (Bloomberg) -- A historic storm that rattled San Francisco with hurricane-force gusts is winding down, leaving behind the threat of flooded streets and highways across the Bay Area.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealShowers

  • Discoveries by Equinor and Eni Lead Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Eni (E), ConocoPhillips (COP), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • UBS Is Buying Credit Suisse’s Emissions Burden, Too

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealDuring the final week that Credit Suisse Group AG existed as an independent entity, its chairman and chief executive took some time to pen remarks for the embattled bank’s sustain

  • Better Carbon Offsets With AI: How Arma’s Innovative Artificial Intelligence Technology Can Create Offsets With More Accuracy and Value

    McapMediaWire -- Arma Services Inc. (OTC: ARMV) a leading carbon offset developer and technology company, announced today the development of innovative AI software aimed at transforming the carbon ...

  • Where to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets

    Here are the best ways to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets.

  • Report Suggests ‘Rampant’ Greenwashing in Food Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- On March 22, the European Commission is expected to publish new measures designed to crack down on greenwashing in product labels and advertisements. Among other provisions, the highly anticipated “Green Claims Directive” could force companies to be more transparent about the climate impacts of their products.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tri

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Products See Increased Adoption in Virginia

    Enphase's (ENPH) installers witness the increased adoption of the Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Virginia.

  • Nevada to add gas plant as drought tests US West power grids

    Utility regulators in Nevada gave the state’s largest power provider clearance to start work on a $333 million project to build a natural gas plant in the state for the first time in nearly 15 years, signaling yet another consequence of the extreme drought conditions in the southwestern U.S. The two gas-fired turbines to be erected north of Las Vegas by NV Energy are expected to come online by July 2024 amid hotter summers and longer wildfire seasons in a state that aims to have a carbon-free power grid by 2050. Nevada’s Public Utilities Commission approved the plans last week.

  • Immersion Cooling Firm LiquidStack Secures Series B Funding to Build Manufacturing in U.S.

    The company can reduce the carbon footprint, land and water use of bitcoin miners through its technology.

  • Acting on Water Risk is a Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity, Says Report

    Companies that address water risk within their businesses could see a windfall of billions of dollars, according to the environmental disclosure nonprofit CDP.

  • Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

    The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams. One is the Kennebec River, dammed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the dams are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the salmon if conservation measures are taken.

  • Ford Is Lifting the Veil on Its EV Business This Week

    Ford unveils its new financial reporting segmentation on Thursday morning. It's a rare look into the economics of a traditional auto maker's EV business.

  • Climate solution: Downsize laundry jugs to cut emissions

    Laundry detergent is looking a little different these days. A growing number of companies are making bulky plastic jugs smaller and concentrating the detergent or soap. Without all that water, less fossil fuels are required for transport, because the products are lighter and more can be shipped in a single trip.

  • US Investors Fear Legal Action as ESG Splits Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG is dividing investment trends across the globe.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureAlmost half of North America’s biggest institutional and wholesale investors worry they’ll face legal consequences if

  • Why Canadian Solar Shares Are Gaining Today

    Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $1.97 billion, beating the consensus of $1.93 billion. Higher solar shipment volumes drove the growth. CSIQ's Q4 revenue rose by 2% sequentially. Solar module shipments were 6.4 GW, up 68% Y/Y. Margin: The gross margin decreased by 200 bps to 17.7%, driven by lower margin contribution from project sales and lower module ASPs. EPS of $1.11 beat the consensus of $0.76. Canadian Solar generated $397

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm a 43-Year-Old Divorced Dad With $315K in an IRA, $90K in a Roth and Other Accounts. Can I Retire at 57?

    I am a 43-year-old divorced father. I have $315,000 in a traditional individual retirement account (IRA), $90,000 in a Roth IRA, $22,000 in a health savings account (HSA), $8,000 in a 529 college savings account, $30,000 in a traditional 401k, … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm a 43-Year-Old Divorced Dad With $315K in an IRA, $90K in a Roth and Other Accounts. Can I Retire at 57? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NIO) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), NIO Inc. (NIO) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Ford F-150 Lightning recall reveals cause of battery fire

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has revealed the root cause of the battery fires that halted Ford F-150 Lightning production.

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates 0.25% to highest since 2007 amid bank crisis

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.25% on Wednesday as the central bank works to bring down elevated inflation while also grappling with the fallout from a global banking crisis and resulting market shocks.