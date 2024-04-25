GDP: US economy grows at 1.6% annual pace in first quarter, falling short of estimates

Josh Schafer
·Reporter
Updated 2 min read
120

The US economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the first quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis's advance estimate of first quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.6% during the period, slower than consensus forecasts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimated the US economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.5% during the period.

The reading came in significantly lower than fourth quarter GDP, which was revised up to 3.9%.

The GDP release comes amid ongoing concerns of a slowdown amid a restrictive interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve. The softer-than expected print is a sign that the Federal Reserve's historic interest rate hikes may be putting pressure on consumers and the economy.

For the quarter personal consumption fell to 2.5% growth from 3.3% in the prior quarter. Economists had expected a 3% increase.

"Compared to the fourth quarter, the deceleration in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected decelerations in consumer spending, exports, and state and local government spending and a downturn in federal government spending," the BEA said in its release. "These movements were partly offset by an acceleration in residential fixed investment. Imports accelerated."

The slower than projected economic growth came alongside a surprisingly high inflation reading. The "core" Personal Consumption Expenditures index, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, grew by 3.7% in the first quarter, above estimates for 3.4%, and significantly higher than 2% gain seen in the prior quarter.

The overall healthy reading on the US economy through the first quarter had been a key talking point among economists and the Fed itself when reasoning why the central bank can hold rates high while it waits for inflation to fall further.

"Given the strength of the labor market and progress on inflation so far, it's appropriate to allow restrictive policy further time to work and let the data and the evolving outlook guide us," Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on April 16.

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; A general overall view of a United States flag on the court during the playing of the national anthem before the NCAA Womens Basketball Final Four National Championship between the LSU Lady Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; A general overall view of a United States flag on the court during the playing of the national anthem before the NCAA Womens Basketball Final Four National Championship between the LSU Lady Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect / Reuters)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to report Q3 revenue as Wall Street looks for AI growth

    Microsoft will report its Q3 earnings after the bell Thursday, as investors look for AI growth.

  • Meta stock slides over 12% after second quarter outlook disappoints

    Meta reported its Q1 earnings after the bell, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom, but a disappointing Q2 forecast sent shares falling.

  • IBM falls as enterprise-spending constraints choke consulting demand

    Weakness in smaller discretionary projects affected the consulting segment, but analysts at J.P.Morgan said the backlog could help reaccelerate the business through 2024. "Although software acceleration is encouraging, this was offset by more significant-than-expected deterioration of Consulting, along with incremental FX headwinds expected for the rest of the year," analysts at J.P.Morgan said. IBM's software business grew 5.5% in the quarter and the company announced a $6.4 billion deal to buy cloud software company HashiCorp, aiming to make the most of an AI-led boom in demand for the data storage capabilities of the cloud.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive 450 Points On Weak GDP Data; Meta Plunges On Earnings

    Stock Market Today: Dow Jones futures dived 450 points on GDP data. Meta stock plunged on earnings, while Google and Microsoft report next.

  • Amazon to invest $11 billion in Indiana to build data centers

    The announcement by Amazon Web Services on Thursday builds on the online retail giant's already strong presence in the state, where it employs 26,000 full- and part-time staff. The new facilities will be build in St Joseph County in north-central Indiana and house computer equipment used to power cloud computing and generative artificial intelligence. Amazon did not specify how many data centers would be established.

  • China's Temu Takes Over 17% Of US Market Share, Cutting Jobs From American Amazon And Decimating Small Businesses

    With rising inflation, American consumers are increasingly turning to the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu for their shopping needs. With its enticing tagline “Shop like a billionaire,” Temu has captured 17% of the U.S. market share, posing a challenge to traditional American retailers such as Amazon.com Inc., Dollar Tree Inc. and Five Below Inc. The rise highlights the lucrative and disruptive nature of startups. Owned and operated by PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), Temu offers a wide range of

  • Stocks are sending mixed signals, but investors shouldn't 'lose faith now': Morning Brief

    Investors face mixed signals from Wall Street — as well as a historical calendar that suggests some chop might be around the corner.

  • Confounding US economic, inflation data muddy Fed's rate path

    The Federal Reserve's latest financial stability report was good news for anyone worried that a record run of interest rate hikes might overstress the banking system or trigger a recession with companies and households pushed into default through a broad credit crackdown. Instead, the Fed is wrestling with an economy that has sloughed off tight monetary policy to such a degree that U.S. central bank officials are without a clear view of what to expect and divided over issues like productivity, the economy's underlying potential, and even whether the current policy interest rate is as restrictive as imagined when they called off further hikes. A recently updated Fed index of overall financial conditions showed there was virtually no impact on economic growth right now from the central bank's monetary policy or the broader credit conditions it is intended to influence.

  • Southwest Airlines posts wider loss, cuts Boeing delivery forecast

    The airline plans to limit hiring, offer voluntary time off and close operations at four airports as it cuts costs to cushion the blow.

  • Caterpillar Warns on Second-Quarter Sales as Volumes Slip

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. reported first-quarter results that showed machinery sales slipping from a year earlier and warned that the trend is expected to continue in its second quarter.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks InvestorsMeta’s Miss Sparks Fears in Tech With More Earnings AheadHow to Get a Mee