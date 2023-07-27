GDP: US economy grows at a faster pace than expected in Q2

The US economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter of 2023, adding to signs that the threat of a recession has faded in the immediate term.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis' advance estimate of second-quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.4% during the period, faster than consensus forecasts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had the U.S. economy growing at an annualized pace of 1.8% during the period.

The print came in higher than first quarter GDP, which was revised up to 2%.

Increases in consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment led the growth of the economy in the second quarter, according to the BEA. Housing and utilities and health care led services spending. In goods spending, recreational goods, vehicles, and gasoline led the gains.

The GDP release comes as economists have pushed back recession forecasts amid strong economic data. In recent weeks, June's Consumer Price Index showed that inflation fell to its lowest level in more than two years while retail sales for the month signaled that consumers are still spending more than they did a month ago.

