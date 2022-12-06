GDPR Services Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5736.94 Million by 2030, Globally, at 22.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ GDPR Services Market ” By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Education), By Offering (Services, Solutions), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global GDPR Services Market size was valued at USD 893.56 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5736.94 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.95% from 2022 to 2030.

Global GDPR Services Market Overview

In May 2018, the General Data Privacy Regulation, also known as GDPR, became a new piece of data protection legislation in the European Union. This regulation would standardize a wide range of regional privacy laws into one comprehensive set of guidelines. By giving EU people more control over their personal data, this centralized set of policies will safeguard users across all member states. All companies that operate in the EU as well as those with headquarters in other nations but who offer services or products to customers in Europe are subject to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

A large number of global corporations are required to maintain compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) standards. All parties that process and maintain control over data, including cloud service providers, are subject to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Examples of the kinds of personal data recognised under the GDPR framework include name, picture, and address. The list also includes other sensitive data categories like sexual orientation, genetic information, and biometric information.

According to the law, businesses must conduct privacy effect analyses, keep track of how they use customers' personal information, get their permission before using it, and report any data breaches to the appropriate authorities. There is no way to avoid complying with the regulation or opt out of it; it is legally required. All EU citizens now have greater autonomy and protection thanks to the legislation, which also holds businesses responsible for their data-related actions.

The production of enormous amounts of data and the rising demand for data protection and privacy are two of the most significant factors driving the expansion of the GDPR Services Market, in addition to the EU's implementation of GDPR. There has been a direct and proportional growth in demand for more complex types of protection, including GDPR services, as a result of the rising frequency of cyber security threats and the fact that basic security technologies are no longer adequate for providing the required services.

These incentives ought to encourage businesses to use GDPR services and data governance solutions. The GDPR services sector is being driven by the EU's GDP services' large data collection as well as growing data security and privacy requirements. There is a need for better protection technologies like GDP services because current security instruments cannot provide the required services.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global GDPR Services Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global GDPR Services Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Capgemini SE, Absolute Software Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., Veritas Software.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global GDPR Services Market into End-Use Industry, Offering and Geography.

GDPR Services Market, by End-Use Industry BFSI Education Healthcare Travel & Hospitality Government & Public Sector Retail and E-Commerce Media & Entertainment Others

GDPR Services Market, by Offering Services Solutions

GDPR Services Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



