GDS Global Limited's (Catalist:5VP) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.3x in the Building industry in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about GDS Global Limited's (Catalist:5VP) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How GDS Global Has Been Performing

Revenue has risen at a steady rate over the last year for GDS Global, which is generally not a bad outcome. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to only match most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, GDS Global would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 5.6% gain to the company's revenues. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with revenue shrinking 23% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 11% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that GDS Global's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

The fact that GDS Global currently trades at a P/S on par with the rest of the industry is surprising to us since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term, all while the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with GDS Global, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of GDS Global's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

