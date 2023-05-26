GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in GDS Holdings' (NASDAQ:GDS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GDS Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0087 = CN¥584m ÷ (CN¥78b - CN¥11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, GDS Holdings has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GDS Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering GDS Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From GDS Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 0.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 428%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at GDS Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On GDS Holdings' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that GDS Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. However the stock is down a substantial 73% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for GDS Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

