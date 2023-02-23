U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.50
    +18.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,174.00
    +95.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,195.25
    +97.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.80
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.15
    +0.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2075
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7380
    -0.1240 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,352.39
    +357.33 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.87
    +5.24 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

GDS Weighs $400 Million Stake Sale in International Data Centers, Sources Say

Elffie Chew and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Data center operator GDS Holdings Ltd. is considering selling a minority stake in its international business for about $300 million to $400 million to a strategic partner, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shanghai-based digital infrastructure company is working with an adviser and is weighing selling about a 30% to 40% stake in the assets, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Investment firms and sovereign wealth funds have expressed interest in the international portfolio, the people said.

GDS develops and operates data centers in China including in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Chengdu, according to its website. It is expanding into Southeast Asia, providing services at a third-party data center in Singapore and building facilities in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Deliberations are ongoing, details could change and GDS could decide not to proceed with a stake sale, the people said. A representative for GDS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

GDS’s American depositary shares have lost more than half their market value in the last 12 months, valuing the company at about $3.8 billion. It is also traded in Hong Kong and has considered a secondary listing in Singapore, Bloomberg News has reported.

Digital infrastructure has been a reliable source of dealmaker activity in Asia in recent months. PT Telkom Indonesia is considering introducing investors into its data center business and could seek a valuation of more than $1 billion for the operation, people familiar with the matter have said. Thailand’s biggest banks are considering a stake sale in Supernap Thailand that could value it at about $800 million, Bloomberg News reported last year.

GDS and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres suffered security breaches two years ago affecting about 2,000 customers including Wells Fargo & Co. and an arm of China’s central bank, according to cybersecurity firm Resecurity Inc. GDS said a customer support website was breached in 2021, and both companies said the break didn’t pose a risk to clients’ IT systems or data.

Read More: Hackers Scored Corporate Giants’ Logins for Data Centers

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Nvidia earnings: Chip giant squeaks by Wall Street expectations, despite 46% drop in gaming revenue

    Nvidia beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line, despite a 46% decline in gaming revenue.

  • Time to Buy Alibaba (BABA) or Block (SQ) Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    This shortened week of trading will be highlighted by internet and technology services companies Alibaba (BABA) and Block's (SQ) quarterly reports.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Rising After Hours

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session in sympathy with shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), which jumped 7% on fourth-quarter earnings. NVDA Q4 Revenue: $6.05 billion beat estimates of $6.01 billion NVDA Q4 EPS: $0.88 beat estimates of $0.81 Quarterly revenue was down 21% year-over-year, but full-year 2022 revenue stayed flat. Data center was up 11% year-over-year, while gaming was down 46%. "AI is at an inflection point, setting u

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Morgan Stanley & Fortinet

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT).

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • AI Stock: Is AI Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What C3.ai Earnings, Charts Show

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to healthcare and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Unity Stock Is Falling

    Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued below par outlook. Unity said fourth-quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $451 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $438.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said Create Solutions 2022 revenue grew 41% year-on-year. Revenue growth was broad-based, with games up 24% year-over-year and industries (beyond games) up

  • Luminar Broadens Deal With Mercedes, but Lidar Technology Is Still Growing Slowly

    The companies have been collaborating on lidar, essentially laser-based radar, for the past couple of years, but broader adoption is still slow.

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    (Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway f

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. These are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Teladoc (TDOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.81% and 0.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?