U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,894.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,160.00
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.60
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.95
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8670
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,633.77
    +1,288.41 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.99
    +27.10 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,758.11
    +30.01 (+0.11%)
     

GDW & YAPI: Companies Partner to Streamline Dental Practice Management and Marketing

·3 min read

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two companies specializing in helping dentists improve practice marketing and management, Great Dental Websites and YAPI, have formed a partnership to provide dentists with even better resources, streamlining the patient's digital experience.

Great Dental Websites creates modern, user-friendly websites for dentists and offers a suite of marketing services, including SEO services and marketing coaching, to help improve their online visibility, and YAPI is an automation and productivity software built to enhance the business side of dentistry.

"The feature set from YAPI covers everything: Reminders, online booking, reviews, etc. It's a natural, complementary service for our clients, especially the ones focused on improving the new patient experience," said Great Dental Websites Founder and CEO, Jeff Gladnick. "Using the services of both companies, new patients can easily choose a practice and book an online appointment, in addition to performing other tasks, which can make attracting patients more convenient and likely for practices."

Both YAPI and Great Dental Websites were born in "dental families." Great Dental Websites was founded by Gladnick, who developed the company after making a website first for his father's dental practice and then for his two uncles' practices as well. YAPI was co-founded by Dr. Gina Dorfman, a practicing dentist.

Created in 2010, YAPI is the longest-standing provider of electronic patient forms and has evolved into an all-in-one solution for the modern dentist.

All YAPI's products integrate seamlessly with the most common dental practice management software and include online and iPad dental forms, automated patient communication, remote access, reputation management, intra-office chat, and more. With YAPI, dentists can take care of their patients and automate the rest.

"Patient engagement platforms are a no-brainer for most dental practices, and there are a lot of choices on the market today," Gladnick said. "But only YAPI had the right combination of product features and business ethics for us to choose them as a preferred strategic partner."

By integrating their services, the two companies can provide even more value to their customers, according to YAPI's Vice President of Sales, Ross Geiger.

"Joint YAPI-GDW customers can benefit from a streamlined integration for adding YAPI capabilities to their website, such as online appointment scheduling and online patient forms," Geiger said. "With a deeper GDW-YAPI partnership, we hope to help practices further attract and delight patients while streamlining their internal operations."

It's a partnership built on improving the patient and dentist experience, making it easier to connect and communicate digitally. And there may be more to even more to come from the two companies.

"We have some big ideas about further integration of our two product sets and the huge impact this can make for the dental industry," Gladnick said. "I'm quite excited to be working with YAPI."

For more information, click here to read a YAPI blog post about the partnership.

About Great Dental Websites
GDW was established in 2007 with the goal of helping dentist's create effective websites, grow their online presence, and ensure that new patients can easily find them online. Today, we actively work with over 900 practices worldwide through our offices in Denver, CO, and Sydney, Australia.

Our core values of honesty, transparency, commitment, and clear communication help our team of seasoned marketing professionals work together to help dentists achieve their marketing goals. Our one-of-a-kind website marketing platform was built specifically for the dental industry. The platform gives dental practices an advantage online by increasing the quality of their website; and our specialized marketing services help reduce the long term costs of website maintenance.

Learn more about our dental marketing services:
http://www.greatdentalwebsites.com

Press Contact:

Analiese Kovisto
720-753-3002
https://www.greatdentalwebsites.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gdw--yapi-companies-partner-to-streamline-dental-practice-management-and-marketing-301349954.html

SOURCE Great Dental Websites

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Flops as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Rose 8% on Thursday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose after the company's second-quarter earnings call. A stronger than expected performance from the company's shiny new sales force drove the biotech stock 8.7% higher as of 3:58 p.m EDT on Thursday. Last December, the FDA approved BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' first drug, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) called Orladeyo.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

    After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.RELA

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Charlotte's Web Stocks Are Hopping Today

    A flurry of marijuana-related amendments in the Senate boost the prospects for marijuana -- and CBD as well.

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • Novavax Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Data Demonstrating Four-Fold Increase in Neutralizing Antibody Levels Versus Peak Responses After Primary Vaccination

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced preliminary data demonstrating that a single booster dose of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373, given six months after an initial two-dose regimen, elicited a 4.6-fold increase in functional antibody titers. Additionally, functional ACE-2 binding inhibition antibodies cross-reactive with the Delta

  • This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offere

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

    The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.RELATED: This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination.Two recent stu

  • Moderna CEO on importance of FDA approval: It's 'the credibility of our vaccine'

    Moderna posted earnings that beat expectations. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    REGN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Moderna CEO: Countries, not manufacturers, are responsible for WHO moratorium on boosters

    Moderna CEO says WHO booster moratorium is out of his hands.