GE Aerospace becomes region's newest Fortune 500 company Tuesday

GE Aerospace is set to become Greater Cincinnati’s latest Fortune 500 company on Tuesday as CEO Larry Culp rings the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange.

Joining Culp in New York will be Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, the energy business of former parent company General Electric, which will become a standalone business based in Atlanta.

What are Greater Cincinnati's Fortune 500 companies?

With nearly $32 billion in annual revenues in 2023, GE Aerospace will be the region’s third-largest Fortune 500 company behind Kroger and Procter & Gamble. The region’s other Fortune 500 companies are insurer Western & Southern Financial Group, regional bank Fifth Third and uniform manufacturer Cintas.

What is GE Aerospace?

Long based in suburban Evendale and previously named GE Aviation, GE Aerospace employs 9,000 employees in Greater Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky.

Tuesday’s corporate split between the former GE subsidiaries marks the final chapter of a years-long winding down of the storied Boston conglomerate. After more than a decade of struggles, GE announced its plan in late 2021 to split itself into three separate companies. Last year, GE spun off its health care business.

What will this mean for Greater Cincinnati?

Locally, the split’s biggest casualty was General Electric’s Global Operations Center at The Banks, a back office facility that aimed to provide support to GE’s various divisions that was scaled back, then shut down as the company broke apart. The office’s remaining 250 workers were moved to Evendale last year.

Looking forward, GE Aerospace announced last month it would beef up its manufacturing capabilities, investing $107 million into Greater Cincinnati plants as part of a larger $650 million infusion into its worldwide manufacturing and supply chain operations.

