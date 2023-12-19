GE Aerospace: What to know about Cincinnati's next Fortune 500 company

General Electric's Global Operations Center at The Banks in 2019.

You probably have known about General Electric’s perpetual restructuring and that it planned to split up. If it seems like GE has been in constant turmoil for decades, well – that’s because it has.

Now, General Electric’s latest announcement that it would pull its last remaining employees out of its shiny building in The Banks has you wondering: where are we in the turnaround efforts and weren’t we supposed to get some good news about that? Here’s your catch-up session:

What exactly will happen?

General Electric is nearing the end of its restructuring which will split it into three separate companies. Following the spin-off of its energy business, GE will assume the name of its locally-based aviation business, GE Aerospace, and officially relocate its headquarters to Evendale. The change will mean one more Fortune 500 company based in Greater Cincinnati, which currently has five.

Is this related to the movement at The Banks?

Yes. General Electric established its Global Operations Center at The Banks to service all of its units, including aviation, but also health, energy and others. Workers have moved out as the conglomerate restructured. The remaining 250 employees dedicated to GE Aerospace are moving to the headquarters in Evendale at the end of 2023. No jobs are being eliminated with the change.

Local officials are looking into how to recoup tax incentives.

How did this come about?

General Electric announced the plan to split apart in 2021 after years of turmoil.

A Wall Street darling during the 1980s and 1990s under CEO Jack Welch, GE badly sputtered in the new millennium as investors grew skittish about conglomerates following the Enron meltdown. The company also grappled with slowing growth in once-stalwart consumer businesses that made it a household name and the financial crisis, which struck its once-mighty financial operations.

Under CEO Jeffrey Immelt's 16-year tenure from 2001 to 2017, GE jettisoned most of its consumer operations, such as its appliance business, and much of its lending business, and exited its media empire when it sold its ownership of NBC. While Immelt's makeover was supposed to return GE to its industrial roots, his expansion into the oil and gas business weighed on the company after crude prices dropped sharply in his final years in charge. His successor, John Flannery, continued to sell off assets – and first hinted at the plan to split apart the company in 2018, but his tenure was cut short after barely more than a year as GE’s stock sagged.

What’s the latest that’s happened?

In January 2023, GE completed the spin-off of GE HealthCare Technologies, which is headquartered in Chicago and employs 49,000.

What’s the next step?

GE announced in October that the next spin-off of the company’s energy and power business will occur in the spring of 2024. The new company will be called GE Vernova and will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Once completed, GE Aerospace will employ 45,000 worldwide, including 9,000 in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The business, which makes military and commercial aircraft engines, reported $26 billion in revenue in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What's next in General Electric's restructuring in 2024?