GE Aerospace lifts 2024 profit forecast on strong sales of engine parts, services

(Reuters) — GE Aerospace on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast, citing a "solid start to the year" on strong demand for jet-engine parts and services as airlines keep their older planes in the air to tide over a shortage of new commercial aircraft.

The company now expects 2024 operating profit of $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion, compared with its earlier forecast of $6 billion to $6.5 billion. Shares of the aerospace giant were up 1.8% in trading before the bell.

Earlier this month, GE completed its breakup into three companies focused on aviation, energy and healthcare.

Since then, Wall Street analysts have been bullish on the prospects of the aerospace business, with some citing the dominant lead of CFM International, GE's joint venture with Safran, as a supplier to Airbus' A320neo family of jets, over competing engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

CFM is also the sole supplier to Boeing's 737 MAX family of jets, which are currently being produced at a lower rate due to an ongoing safety crisis.

In the near term, however, GE Aerospace stands to gain from higher sales of spare parts and services - which are priced at a premium - as airlines are forced to operate older jets.

Engine makers typically sell engines to airlines at a discount and recoup the money by selling parts and services over the life of the engine.

"(GE Aerospace) has that crucial balance between OEM and aftermarket sales, with its large installed base more than offsetting the losses that come with new engine deliveries," Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard wrote in a note earlier this month.

Last month, GE Aerospace forecast an operating profit of about $10 billion in 2028.

On Tuesday, GE Aerospace said GE's first-quarter adjusted profit, which included results for both aerospace and energy businesses, rose 76% to $1.5 billion, or 82 cents per share. The energy business GE Vernova completed its spin-off on April 2.

Total GE revenue for the quarter through March rose 11% to $16.1 billion.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

