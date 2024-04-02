GE Aerospace now an independent company

Apr. 2—GE Aerospace, which has a plant in Terre Haute, is now an independent company.

GE Aerospace announced its official launch as an independent public company on Tuesday following the completion of the GE Vernova spin-off.

GE Aerospace assists in the creation of narrow-body and widebody aircraft engines, while GE Verona provides customers with electricity while seeking to create sustainable energy.

The launch of GE Aerospace represents the completion of GE's financial and operational transformation. GE now consists of three independent companies — GE HealthCare, GE Vernova, and GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr., said, "With the successful launch of three independent, public companies now complete — today marks a historic final step in the multi-year transformation of GE. I am tremendously proud of our team, their resilience and their dedication to achieving this defining moment."

Gerald Beuvelet, site leader for GE Aerospace Terre Haute, added, "It's a big day for GE Aerospace and our employees in Terre Haute now that we are a standalone company.

"Coupled with the $5 million investment recently announced for this facility, we have the resources to deliver for our customer and focus needed for a bright future here in Indiana."

In celebration, employees from GE Aerospace and GE Vernova rang the opening bell together at the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of GE common stock were entitled to receive one share of GE Vernova common stock for every four shares of GE common stock they held.

GE Aerospace has 22 factories in the United States, with most in the Midwest and along the East coast. The Terre Haute plant is at 333 S. Third St.