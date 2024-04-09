GE Aerospace upgraded, AmEx downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

JPMorgan upgraded American Eagle (AEO) to Overweight from Neutral with a $31 price target after meeting with management. The firm views American Eagle as one of the most undervalued assets in the group relative to fair value given its fundamental model profile of 3%-5% revenue growth and 10% adjusted EBIT margins in fiscal 2026.

Wells Fargo upgraded Digital Realty (DLR) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $155, up from $135. The firm sees multiple catalysts for the company, including a pick-up in leasing volumes, development yields moving to over 10%, and upside to the company's 2024 guidance.

Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Steel (X) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $46 price target, arguing that the stock "looks relatively cheap on a standalone basis" using estimates "well below" its forecasts listed in the proxy.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Molson Coors (TAP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $66. The firm is "incrementally more positive" on Molson Coors and Constellation Brands (STZ) , and incrementally negative on Boston Beer (SAM) , based on feedback from the firm's beer distributor contacts.

TD Cowen upgraded GE Aerospace (GE) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $180, up from $175. The firm says over 50% of the company's sales and 75% of profits come from the commercial aerospace aftermarket following the spinoff, the highest in its coverage.

Top 5 Downgrades:



Barclays downgraded American Express (AXP) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $221, up from $220. The firm continues to view American Express as the best card issuer to own in the card space, but says the stock's risk/reward is balanced at current levels.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA (ATUS) to Underperform from Neutral with a $1 price target. The firm, which notes it had recently upgraded shares to Neutral on the upside risk of a buyout by Charter (CHTR), sees this upside risk as reduced following its new work on the headwinds facing both companies this year.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Sensata (ST) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $36, down from $44. The firm expects slower near to intermediate term revenue growth in the company's North America auto business tied to electric vehicles, due to both weaker near-term EV sales, and from some traditional car makers delaying certain EV launches.

Roth MKM downgraded Perion Network (PERI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $13, down from $35. The firm cites the "unexpected and severe" decline in Perion's search advertising relationship with Microsoft Bing (MSFT) that resulted in a reduction to 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance by 56% at the midpoint for the downgrade.