GE Current, a Daintree company, Chooses BrandMuscle to Reinvent Their Channel Marketing Program

Brandmuscle, Inc.
·3 min read

BrandMuscle’s Platform Will Foster Distributor Growth by Driving Greater Efficiencies, Funds Accessibility, and Brand Consistency

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, has teamed up with GE Current, a Daintree company, which blends advanced energy technologies like LEDs with networked sensors and software to make commercial buildings and industrial facilities more energy efficient. Current joins hundreds of the world’s top brands in choosing BrandMuscle to support its channel marketing program.

Current was seeking a modern solution for its MDF program, which had been managed manually. BrandMuscle’s Intelligent Local Marketing Platform allows partners to seamlessly track their corporate funds’ availability and use those funds when making marketing purchases, creating an ideal fit for Current’s needs. Accommodating one-off creative requests was another pain point the company faced. As they grew in market share, demands to customize and scale existing campaigns surged, and ensuring brand consistency remained paramount. Previously, distributors requested marketing materials from corporate, which was costly and time-consuming. Current discovered that with a single platform, BrandMuscle could provide fund management and brand management, as well as whichever performance marketing capabilities they may need in the future.

Ultimately, Current selected BrandMuscle to benefit their distributors, support their overall partner ecosystem, and help drive sales. They plan to use the fund management solution to learn how partners are spending their funds and determine what the most effective marketing tactics are for their business. Distributors will also use the brand management solution to access pre-approved creative assets and create customized advertisements. Current can leverage additional capabilities, such as social media and ROI tools, as their program grows.

“Our distributor partners are the backbone of our business, and we’re eager to explore ways to better support them through modern solutions like the BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform,” said Brian Perdue, Senior Director of Channel Marketing at Current. “BrandMuscle’s solutions will grant our partners greater flexibility, speed-to-market, and visibility into what works. Plus, we’ll receive the insights needed to scale our corporate marketing efforts and guide partners on how to leverage existing assets.”

Current and its distributor sales reps can now use the BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform as a one-stop shop to manage funds, customize marketing materials, and access closed-loop analytics. In this major pivot from offline management, the company can benefit from significant time and cost savings.

About GE Current, a Daintree company
Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities and specialty applications with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About BrandMuscle
BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

CONTACT: Contact: Lori Alba VP of Marketing lori.alba@brandmuscle.com 216-454-2047


