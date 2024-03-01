GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GEHC) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 25% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

GE HealthCare Technologies' estimated fair value is US$68.83 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

GE HealthCare Technologies is estimated to be 33% overvalued based on current share price of US$91.28

The US$91.12 analyst price target for GEHC is 32% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.84b US$1.63b US$1.61b US$1.61b US$1.63b US$1.64b US$1.67b US$1.70b US$1.73b US$1.77b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.87% Est @ 0.07% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 1.20% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.76% Est @ 1.92% Est @ 2.03% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$1.7k US$1.4k US$1.3k US$1.2k US$1.2k US$1.1k US$1.0k US$989 US$942 US$899

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$12b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.8b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.3%) = US$38b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$38b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$20b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$31b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$91.3, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at GE HealthCare Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.023. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for GE HealthCare Technologies

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Medical Equipment market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For GE HealthCare Technologies, we've put together three further factors you should explore:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for GE HealthCare Technologies you should know about. Future Earnings: How does GEHC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.