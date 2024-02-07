GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2024

Operator: Good day and welcome to GE HealthCare’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Carolynne Borders, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Carolynne Borders: Thank you. Good morning and welcome to GE HealthCare’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I am joined by our President and CEO, Peter Arduini; and our Vice President and CFO, Jay Saccaro. Our conference call remarks will include both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in today’s press release and in the presentation slides available on our website. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. As described in our SEC filings, actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. And with that, I’ll hand the call over to Peter.

Peter Arduini: Thanks, Carolynne. Let me start by providing a few highlights from a successful first year as a public company. I am proud of how our teams executed to deliver robust financial results with performance that all met or exceeded guidance. In fact, our execution throughout the year allowed us to raise guidance twice. We have continued to increase our R&D investment, launching over 40 new innovations tied to our care pathway and digital strategy. As a result of our investments, we estimate that we have gained global market share in equipment in 2023. And once again, we topped the FDA’s list of AI-enabled device authorizations with 58, more than any other medtech company. Backlog remains robust led by an improved capital equipment landscape.

And we significantly strengthened our balance sheet as we paid down $1 billion in debt since the beginning of the fourth quarter. Our financial flexibility enables us to drive both organic and inorganic investment such as the Caption Health and IMACTIS acquisitions completed in 2023. More recently, we announced our plans to acquire MIM Software, which I’ll discuss in greater detail later in the call. We continue to build our position as a trusted partner. And here are a few highlights from throughout the year. On the commercial side, we secured multiyear enterprise deals globally with contract values totaling approximately $2.5 billion in 2023, fueling our growth. We also expanded our 4-year relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Madison by entering a 10-year strategic collaboration that goes beyond medical imaging to new frontiers and digital technologies and disease-focused solutions.

Separately, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and BARDA, a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Services, are funding programs totaling over $80 million that will allow us to develop new AI applications for ultrasound, benefit patients in low and middle income countries and patients with lung pathologies and traumatic injuries. We also announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to advance the clinical and product development of peripheral-focused ultrasound. We’ve assembled a strong world class leadership team. Jay Saccaro joined us last year and has had an immediate impact. He has had the opportunity to assess our organizational needs, forecasting models, financial systems and processes and is adding significant strategic and operational value.

