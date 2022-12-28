U.S. markets closed

GE HealthCare Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Vornado Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; RXO to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASD: GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (NASD: JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3. Vornado Realty is more representative of the mid-cap market space. RXO is more representative of the small-cap market space, and The Joint is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 4, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

GE HealthCare Technologies

GEHC

Health Care*

January 5, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

Vornado Realty Trust

VNO

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Vornado Realty Trust

VNO

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

RXO

RXO

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

RXO

RXO

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

The Joint

JYNT

Health Care

*GICS effective open Jan. 5.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ge-healthcare-technologies-set-to-join-sp-500-vornado-realty-trust-to-join-sp-midcap-400-rxo-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301710795.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

