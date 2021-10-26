U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.25
    +19.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,739.00
    +119.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,587.75
    +92.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.40
    +9.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.89
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.93
    -0.50 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9520
    +0.2530 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,934.08
    +145.79 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.58
    +1,268.90 (+522.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.90
    +48.08 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Former GE CEO Immelt: 'In a crisis, you have to hold two truths'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julie Hyman
·Anchor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jeff Immelt knows something about managing through crises. 

The former General Electric (GE) chief executive saw the industrial conglomerate through the post-9/11 period and the Great Financial Crisis. And he released a book, “Hot Seat,” earlier this year, defending his leadership after the value of GE dropped by $170 billion during his 16-year tenure.

Immelt, who is now a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates, told Yahoo Finance he thought the experiences he retold in the book could be valuable to other leaders.

“In a crisis, you have to hold two truths: You have to know that things could always get worse, and at the same time, you have to have vision that there is going to be a future that you need to invest in,” he said at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit.

Immelt also talked about the importance of “absorbing fear” and pushing forward. During the ongoing pandemic, he said, the companies that pulled back entirely on investment were unprepared to capitalize when the economy fired back up.

"I also think in this generation, all leadership is crisis leadership," he said. "From 9/11 through the financial crisis and COVID and Fukushima, my team and I experience lots of volatility and I thought some of the storytelling [in the book] and the lessons would be valuable to other leaders."

Immelt said he also wrote "Hot Seat" to tell a more complete story of his time at the company.

"The GE story is a complicated story," he explained. "And I think when you have a complicated story, you have to tell it fully and completely, and I didn't feel like that was happening in the context of GE. We won in our markets. We experienced globalization and digitization, but the market cap didn't grow, and all of us carry that as a burden as we go forward."

Jeff R. Immelt, Chairman and CEO of General Electric attends a conference on June 15, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)
Jeff R. Immelt, Chairman and CEO of General Electric attends a conference on June 15, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images)

As for the job of CEO, Immelt said, it's as challenging as it’s ever been. 

“For the first time in a generation, the leaders have to navigate inflation," Immelt said. "There is tremendous volatility in the global markets. They are expected to take a stand on social issues. There is an incredible need for improvement in diversity and equity. There are big problems to be solved in climate. These are all of the complexities that CEOs have to understand and have to navigate.”

Immelt’s comments come as the successor of his successor, Larry Culp, tries to find stability for GE. The shares reached a nearly three-decade low in May 2020, before rebounding by about 140%. Among other changes to strategy, Culp is about to complete the wind-down of the once-massive GE Capital business with the sale of its jet-leasing unit to AerCap Holdings for $30 billion.

GE reports earnings on Tuesday morning.

Julie Hyman is the co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live, weekdays 9am-11am ET. Follow her on Twitter @juleshyman, and read her other stories.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Up nearly 40% over just the past month, it's fair to wonder whether Cloudflare is still worth buying.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Three High-Dividend Stocks With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • What Facebook tells us about Big Tech's controversies: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi