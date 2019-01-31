GE Jumps After Beating on Revenue, Reaching $1.5 Billion Settlement With DOJ

(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. shares rose 4.6 percent in pre-market trading, after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue topped analysts’ estimates and the manufacturer announced a settlement of $1.5 billion with the Department of Justice, related to its old subprime mortgage business.

Chief Executive Larry Culp said the company’s “strategy is clear: de-leverage our balance sheet and strengthen our businesses, starting with power.”

The stock had initially jumped over 5 percent on the earnings report, and briefly turned negative, before gaining again as investors digested the mixed results. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share missed expectations, while the troubled power business saw its revenue dip 25 percent.

Still, the options market was expecting a bigger swing for shares of the troubled multinational, pricing in a move of as much as 9.7 percent.

