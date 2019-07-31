GE Sinks as Investors Demand More Than Culp's `Sign of Progress'

(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. fell as weakness in the jet-engine business dimmed the glow of an improved financial forecast and overshadowed Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s efforts to rejuvenate the ailing manufacturer.

Second-quarter profit declined 6.1% in GE Aviation, a top performer that has recently run into trouble from the grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max. The aviation unit’s results contributed to a 26% plunge in operating earnings from GE’s manufacturing operations, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

“The underlying operations were iffy,” said Scott Davis, an analyst with Melius Research. “It’s a turnaround, so maybe we shouldn’t have expected much, but by the same notion I thought we’d see some operational improvements on the margin line.”

The weak results underscored the challenges still arrayed against GE, which has struggled with diminished cash flows and flagging demand for gas turbines. Since taking the helm in October, Culp has sought to cut costs, boost cash and regain investor confidence amid one of the worst slumps in GE’s 127-year history. The CEO is now furthering the revamp with a management change, saying he would replace Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller.

The shares fell 3.8% to $10.12 at 11:10 a.m. in New York. GE climbed 45% this year through Tuesday, doubling the increase in an Standard & Poor’s index of industrial stocks.

Adjusted profit this year will be 55 cents to 65 cents a share, up a nickel from the prior range, the company said. Cash flow from the industrial units, a closely watched metric that is considered an indicator of company performance and earnings potential, will be as much as $1 billion in cash this year, up from the previous range of no more than zero.

The brighter outlook “is a sign of progress, a sign of stability here, but you’re not going to hear us trying to extrapolate too much too soon,” Culp said in an interview. “To the extent that you saw a lot of negative surprises at the back half of last year and fewer this year, while it’s early and we’re far from perfect, I do think that is a sign.”

GE Takes Next Step in Long Road to Recovery: Brooke Sutherland

The forecast failed to impress Steve Tusa, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. who earned a reputation for prescience in recent years after emerging as the biggest GE bear on Wall Street. He questioned whether GE’s performance merited the improved outlook for this year, and recommended selling the shares into any gains.

“The underlying core fundamentals are actually a bit worse,” he said in a note to clients.

737 Max

In the second quarter, sales rose 4.8% at GE Aviation while orders fell 10%. The division manufactures engines for Boeing’s 737 Max and 777X, the debut of which is facing delays because of an engine problem.

Culp said GE faces a cash headwind of $400 million a quarter as long as the Max isn’t flying. The Boston-based company powers the plane -- which has been grounded after a pair of crashes killed 346 people -- through a joint engine-making venture with France’s Safran SA.

Revenue at GE Power, which has struggled through a downturn in the gas-turbine market, fell 25%. But the business showed signs of improvement, Culp said, and orders in the gas-power operation climbed 27%.

Overall, adjusted profit fell to 17 cents a share in the second quarter, topping the 12-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Free cash flow from the manufacturing units was minus $1 billion, at the high end of GE’s previous expectations.

As for the CFO switch, company said it has started a search to replace Miller. She will stay on for now to smooth the changeover.

To contact the reporter on this story: Richard Clough in New York at rclough9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Tony Robinson

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.