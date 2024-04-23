GE-Shen Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:GESHEN) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

GE-Shen Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:GESHEN) stock is up by a considerable 162% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to GE-Shen Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GE-Shen Corporation Berhad is:

5.8% = RM9.1m ÷ RM156m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

GE-Shen Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

When you first look at it, GE-Shen Corporation Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.4%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Looking at GE-Shen Corporation Berhad's exceptional 44% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that GE-Shen Corporation Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if GE-Shen Corporation Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is GE-Shen Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that GE-Shen Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like GE-Shen Corporation Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for GE-Shen Corporation Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

