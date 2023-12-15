GE upgraded, Northrop Grumman downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

BofA upgraded AMD (AMD) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $165, up from $135. The firm, which expects some intra-sector rotation after a 60% year-to-date run in the SOX, also expects continued secular growth tailwinds in Generative AI, chip complexity, auto content, fab reshoring, and CHIPS Act benefits.

Deutsche Bank upgraded L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $240, up from $184, which reflects 16% upside potential. The analyst sees "three bifurcations" in L3Harris' relative equity story.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom (OMC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $100, up from $90. The analyst sees advertising spending growth accelerating in 2024 as retail and commerce media builds, connected TV sees new entrants, technology vertical spending rebounds, and and cyclical factors like politics and Olympics contribute.

Bernstein upgraded Illumina (ILMN) to Market Perform from Underperform. Since the firm's initiation, Illumina has pulled prior margin guidance and consensus revenue estimates have dropped the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Wells Fargo upgraded General Electric (GE) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $144, up from $115, following a transfer of coverage. GE combines an "attractive business with high aftermarket mix," as well as solid management team and clean balance sheet, the analyst says.

Top 5 Downgrades:

Deutsche Bank downgraded Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $473, down from $541. The firm says its previous investment thesis is "increasingly untenable" in the face of incremental cost challenges on the Sentinel program.

JPMorgan downgraded BlackRock (BLK) to Neutral from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $708. The shares have outperformed meaningfully in Q4 as expectations build for BlackRock to be the leading beneficiary of a transition to fixed income products and exchange traded funds from other asset classes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

BofA downgraded Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $115, down from $135. The company has seen margin expansion through 2023 due to benefits from pricing, cost savings and improved input costs, but looking out to 2024 the firm sees the gross margin landscape as "less certain" as pricing benefits wane and higher oil prices possibly impact raw material inputs, the analyst tells investors.

MoffettNathanson downgraded Roku (ROKU) to Sell from Neutral. The firm had taken its prior Sell call off the stock heading into Roku's Q3 earnings on a belief that the company was getting more focused on efficiency and margin expansion, but "at over $100 per share now, Roku's share price has nearly doubled since then."