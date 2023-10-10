GE Vernova, Harbin Electric Secure Contract For Eco-Friendly Gas Turbines In China's Zhoushan

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) said GE Vernova's Gas Power business and Harbin Electric (HE) received orders for two GE 9HA.02 gas turbines from Chinese State Development & Investment Corp.

The order is for a new combined cycle power plant in the Zhoushan archipelago in Zhejiang Province, China.

The new power plant aims to bolster the supply of reliable electricity to Zhoushan's grid and enhance power supply capacity and power grid peak-shaving capability.

The plant is expected to deliver nearly 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of electricity to power demand for China's largest archipelago—comprised of 1390 islands.

Switching from a coal plant to its gas equivalent can reduce emissions by as much as 60% when using the most advanced HA gas turbines.

The plant can provide an equivalent capacity that could be produced by burning 1.35 million tons of coal annually.

The first unit is scheduled to begin commercial operation by the end of 2025, and it is expected to burn up to 10% by volume of green hydrogen blended with natural gas in the future.

"The 9HA.02 DLN2.6e combustion system is designed to operate on up to 50% hydrogen by volume, well above the plant's initial goal to operate on up to 10% hydrogen, offering a future pathway to SDIC for even lower carbon emitting operations in the future," said Ma Jun, General Manager of Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine Sales of GE Gas Power China.

Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 0.22% premarket to $110.50 on the last check Tuesday.

