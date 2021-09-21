U.S. markets closed

Gear Energy Ltd. Announces August Monthly Update to Shareholders

In this article:
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) is pleased to announce that the new August 2021 monthly update to shareholders can be accessed via the following link https://gearenergy.com/updates.

GEAR ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES AUGUST MONTHLY UPDATE TO SHAREHOLDERS (CNW Group/Gear Energy Ltd.)
