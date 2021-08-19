Gear Energy Ltd. Announces July Monthly Update to Shareholders
CALGARY, AB, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) is pleased to announce that the new July 2021 monthly update can be accessed via the following link https://gearenergy.com/updates.
Website: www.gearenergy.com
SOURCE Gear Energy Ltd.
