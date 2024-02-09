Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Gear Energy's shares on or after the 14th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.005 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.06 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Gear Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 9.4% on the current share price of CA$0.64. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Gear Energy paid out 66% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Gear Energy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 364% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Gear Energy is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

While Gear Energy's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Gear Energy's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Gear Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 26% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Gear Energy has delivered an average of 22% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Gear Energy? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 364% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. To summarise, Gear Energy looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Gear Energy's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gear Energy you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

