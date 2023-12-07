Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.005

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.005 per share on the 29th of December. This makes the dividend yield 9.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for Gear Energy

Gear Energy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Gear Energy is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 199% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 85.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gear Energy Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was CA$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Gear Energy has been growing its earnings per share at 85% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Gear Energy's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Gear Energy's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Gear Energy that investors should take into consideration. Is Gear Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.