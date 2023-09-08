Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.005

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.005 per share on the 29th of September. The dividend yield will be 7.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Gear Energy Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last dividend, Gear Energy is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 113% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 100.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach over 200%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Gear Energy Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Gear Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 42% per year over the past five years. Gear Energy is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Gear Energy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Gear Energy that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Gear Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

