Gear Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 73.66 Bn by 2026, Adoption of industrial automation to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gear manufacturing market size is set to grow by USD 73.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as the adoption of industrial automation, and growing investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gear manufacturing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.
Gear Manufacturing Market Segmentation
Product
End-user
Geography
APAC will account for 40% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for gear manufacture are China and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, the Middle East, and South America combined. To meet emission targets and lessen environmental pollution, China and India are quickly increasing their capacity for renewable energy sources. China and India have the capacity to generate more than 6,500 TWh of offshore wind energy, according to the IEA. Buy Sample Report.
Gear Manufacturing Market Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the gear manufacturing market in the industrial machinery industry include DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH, and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gear manufacturing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Gear Manufacturing Market size
Gear Manufacturing Market trends
Gear Manufacturing Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a slowdown in the Chinese manufacturing sector is may threaten the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report.
Gear Manufacturing Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist gear manufacturing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gear manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gear manufacturing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gear manufacturing market vendors
Gear Manufacturing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%
Market growth 2022-2026
$73.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.97
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Worm gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Bevel gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
DB Santasalo Sarl
Emerson Electric Co.
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
Rotork Plc
SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG
Siemens AG
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
Walterscheid GmbH
WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
