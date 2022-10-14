U.S. markets closed

Gear Manufacturing Market to grow by USD 73.66 Bn by 2026, Adoption of industrial automation to boost market growth - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gear manufacturing market size is set to grow by USD 73.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as the adoption of industrial automation, and growing investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gear manufacturing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gear Manufacturing Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gear Manufacturing Market 2022-2026

Gear Manufacturing Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

APAC will account for 40% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for gear manufacture are China and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, the Middle East, and South America combined. To meet emission targets and lessen environmental pollution, China and India are quickly increasing their capacity for renewable energy sources. China and India have the capacity to generate more than 6,500 TWh of offshore wind energy, according to the IEA. Buy Sample Report.

Gear Manufacturing Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the gear manufacturing market in the industrial machinery industry include DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH, and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gear manufacturing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Gear Manufacturing Market size

  • Gear Manufacturing Market trends

  • Gear Manufacturing Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sector are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a slowdown in the Chinese manufacturing sector is may threaten the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report.

Gear Manufacturing Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gear manufacturing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gear manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gear manufacturing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gear manufacturing market vendors

Related Reports:
Activated Carbon Filters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Activated Carbon Filters Market is projected to grow by USD 70.62 million with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Pressure Washer Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pressure washer market is projected to grow by USD 607.86 million with a decelerating CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Gear Manufacturing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

$73.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DB Santasalo Sarl, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rotork Plc, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Walterscheid GmbH, WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Worm gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bevel gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • DB Santasalo Sarl

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

  • Rotork Plc

  • SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG

  • Siemens AG

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Walterscheid GmbH

  • WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gear Manufacturing Market 2022-2026
Global Gear Manufacturing Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gear-manufacturing-market-to-grow-by-usd-73-66-bn-by-2026--adoption-of-industrial-automation-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301648823.html

SOURCE Technavio

