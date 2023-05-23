Gear up for Memorial Day weekend with the best deals at Academy Sports & Outdoors

Shop the best Memorial Day deals at Academy Sports & Outdoors.

Memorial Day weekend is coming up which means summer is in our sights! From backyard parties around the fire pit to beach days and hiking trips, summer is the prime time for all the best outdoor activities. If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor gear, Academy Sports & Outdoors is here for you. Shop the retailer's massive sale section for the best Memorial Day deals, and for a limited time only, score a sweet e-gift card with select purchases.

Save up to 50%

For a limited time, the outlet is hosting a clearance sale with discounts of up to 50% off on outdoor clothing. This includes t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, shorts and shoes that can handle all your summer adventures. Even better, through tomorrow, May 24, you can get a $20 e-gift card when you spend $100 or more or get a $10 e-gift card when you spend $50 or more.

The best Academy Sports & Outdoors deals

Columbia Sportswear Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots

Hit the walking trails in comfort with these Adidas running shoes on sale at Academy Sports & Outdoors.

The Columbia Sportswear Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boots are perfect for any outdoor adventure. The Omni-Grip nonmarking rubber outsoles help you tackle rough terrain while the lightweight Techlite midsoles provide superior comfort. The breathable hiking boots are typically $99.99 but you can save 25% today and ring up at just under $75.

$74.99 at Academy Sports & Outdoors (Save $25)

Magellan Outdoors Men's Aransas Pass Heather Short-Sleeve Fishing Shirt

This Magellan Outdoors shirt has the best feeling for a day of fishing.

If you're catching tonight's dinner on the lake, you can fish in comfort with Magellan Outdoors Aransas Pass Heather shirt. Normally priced at $24.99, this short-sleeved thread is available for as low as $19.97 thanks to a 20% discount. Magellan Outdoors says the shirt is made with 100% polyester for a lightweight fit and softness. It also has moisture-wicking fabric technology and UPF 30 to keep your body safe from burns on the longest days.

From $19.97 at Academy Sports & Outdoors

If you love the sunshine or are ready for a Memorial Day weekend adventure with friends, these Academy Sports & Outdoors deals can help you shop smarter for the new season.

Shop the Academy Sports & Outdoors sale

