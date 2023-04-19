Father's Day is coming up fast—he'll love our favorite lawn mower of all time

The Honda HRN216VKA is the best gas-powered, self-propelled lawn mower we've ever tested.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether you’re looking to replace a rusty lawn mower/winter mouse house now that spring is here and your grass has started growing like a teenage boy, or you’re simply getting a jump on Father’s Day shopping, the Honda HRN216VKA is one we wholeheartedly recommend.

In fact, this gas-powered, self-propelled lawn mower is the best one we’ve ever tested.

$549 at Amazon

The Honda HRN216VKA is the best lawn mower we've tested.

Our two champion product testers—with more than 120 years of lawn mowing experience between them—know their stuff, and their lawns are the envy of their neighbors.

During testing, they found the Honda HRN216VKA to be a superior mower, operating on rear-wheel drive with efficient and excellent blade design. Clipping, bagging, mulching—no problem.

The mower’s self-propel system makes it easy and comfortable for the user, and it can be adjusted for height. It’s also super easy to start on the first pull, which the mowing enthusiasts among us know that’s not often the case with lesser gas-powered mowers.

At just over five Benjamins, this lawn mower isn’t the cheapest you’ll find, but it is worth every penny spent.

$549 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop this Honda lawn mower—the best we’ve ever tested