Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN) Will Pay A CHF12.60 Dividend In Four Days

It looks like Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Geberit's shares before the 21st of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF12.60 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF12.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Geberit has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of CHF492.9. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Geberit paid out more than half (62%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Geberit generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 75% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Geberit earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Geberit has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Geberit has increased its dividend at approximately 6.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Geberit got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Geberit paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, Geberit looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Geberit, you should know about the other risks facing this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Geberit and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

