Geberit recognized as the global leader for sustainable sanitary products

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geberit, a market leader in sanitary products, has received a Platinum seal from EcoVadis in recognition of its best-in-class sustainability management. This is the second consecutive year that Geberit has attained the Platinum rating and cements the company's position as a sustainability leader within the sanitary industry.

The Geberit AquaClean Sela shower toilet with the Sigma50 actuator plate

EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Every year, the provider assesses and monitors sustainability practices for more than 75,000 businesses worldwide. The Platinum medal is the highest possible rating awarded by EcoVadis and places Geberit in the top 1% of all companies evaluated in the sanitary industry.

Innovative water management and eco-design principles

One keyway Geberit is creating a sustainable future is through the conservation of water throughout production processes, ensuring its products require as little water and energy as possible to operate. With its water-saving flushing systems, the company helped customers save over 3,350 million m3 of water in 2020 alone.

All Geberit products are also developed in line with its eco-friendly principles, which state that each product must be better than its predecessor from an ecological perspective without compromising quality, functionality, or durability. These principles inform the entire product life cycle from the provision of raw materials to working with the right suppliers, local production, green logistics and service lifespan.

"Most recently, the company made significant breakthroughs in ceramic manufacturing, one of its most energy-intensive production processes, thanks to new energy-saving Enervit burner technology. By retrofitting ten kilns in seven ceramic plants, Geberit was able to achieve energy savings of more than 20% per plant," said David Lee, Head of Sanitary Systems at Geberit North and Southeast Asia.

AquaClean Sela: Saving Water, Paper and Energy

A strong example of Geberit's commitment to sustainability can be found in its AquaClean Sela range. AquaClean products feature eco-friendly materials and are made in energy-saving kilns, which has reduced water consumption in ceramic production by 5 percent between 2018 and 2021. Shower toilets from Geberit also perform well in life cycle assessments.

AquaClean shower toilets save water without compromising design or comfort. The AquaClean Sela consumes less than 1 liter of water in each shower, while achieving the very best clean with WhirlSpray shower technology. Moreover, all AquaClean models are equipped with an economy mode for greater energy savings and fulfill European Energy-Related Products Directives.

Carving a greener future

Recognizing the importance of supporting green building practices within the community, Geberit also partnered with the Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) on Green Means Go in 2021 a public education campaign that empowers homeowners to make decisions to build green. The company is also a member of the United Nations Global Compact, which calls companies to align strategies and operations with the Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information on Geberit's sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.geberit.com/company/sustainability/

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of bathroom systems and technologies. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.0 billion in 2020. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

