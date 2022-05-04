U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.75
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,093.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,122.50
    +35.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.30
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.29
    +2.88 (+2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.15
    -3.19 (-9.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2512
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0360
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,781.99
    +152.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.62
    +3.38 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.79
    -15.54 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Geberit to restart production at factory in Ukraine

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit

ZURICH (Reuters) - Geberit will restart production at its factory in Ukraine which it temporarily shuttered after Russia's invasion of the country, CEO Christian Buhl said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Kyiv and the area of the plant has calmed," said Buhl. "We have decided to restart production at a low level," he added, although the plumbing supplies company would continue to monitor the security situation.

Geberit employs 590 people in Ukraine and its factory had been unharmed in the conflict, said Buhl, speaking as the Swiss company reported its first quarter earnings. [L5N2WW14D]

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • VW Sees Better Chip Supplies in Second Half, Boosting Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects the protracted shortage of semiconductors to ease during the second half of the year and contribute to a surge in output, offsetting months of curtailments.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Stud

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • AMD Soars After Data-Center Chip Sales Fuel Upbeat Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that the chipmaker continues to make strides in its most lucrative market: data-center processors. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income C

  • Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews Airbnb and Lyft's reported Q1 earnings.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Laura Graves, corporate vice president, investor relations. Laura, please go ahead. Today, we will discuss AMD first quarter results, including partial quarter contributions from the acquisition of Xilinx, which closed on February 14, 2022.

  • Uber moves up earnings report after Lyft forecast sends stock into a slump

    After Lyft Inc.'s financial results sent Uber Technologies Inc. shares into a spiral late Tuesday, Uber announced executives would move up the time of their own earnings announcement.

  • Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

    The meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.

  • Twitter warns Musk risk factor could cost its staff and advertisers

    Fears continue over planned changes to Twitter’s culture instituted by senior execs such as its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • Lyft stock plunges 26% after forecast, rider numbers come up short

    Lyft Inc. said Tuesday that it had a better-than-expected first quarter, with Chief Executive Logan Green saying ride-hailing volumes hit "a new COVID high," but shares plunged after executives' forecast came up short.

  • Western Digital stock jumped 14.5% after an activist investor called on it to sell or spin off its flash drive unit

    Activist investor Elliott Investment Management argues that Western Digital has underperformed since it acquired SanDisk's flash business in 2016.

  • Lithium Stocks; Livent Gains On Earnings, Outlook; Albemarle On Deck

    Livent surged late Tuesday after the lithium stock zipped past earnings estimates and hiked its outlook. Albemarle reports late Wednesday.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba