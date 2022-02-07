U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

GEE Group's SNI Companies wins Clearly Rated's 2022 Best of Staffing(R) Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

·7 min read
In this article:
  • JOB

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESWIRE / February 7, 2022 / GEE Group Inc.(NYSE American:JOB) the "Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, announced today that the four main divisions of its SNI Companies subsidiary won Clearly Rated's 2022 Best of Staffing® Awards. Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial and SNI Technology are proud winners of this year's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, the 2022 Best of Staffing® winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the employees they've placed in permanent and temporary positions. Fewer than 2% of staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada achieved satisfaction levels high enough to earn this year's award. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, and job seekers who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About SNI Companies

SNI Companies, a subsidiary of GEE Group Inc., specializes in the placement of administrative, finance, accounting, banking, technology, and legal professionals on a temporary and full-time basis. They deliver staffing solutions across a wide range of disciplines and industries and their divisions include Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Banking, SNI Certes, SNI Energy, SNI Financial, SNI Legal, and SNI Technology.

About GEE Group Inc.

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, SNI Companies and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs' medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR).

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Forward-looking Statements Safe Harbor

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to possible future events and/or future results (including results of business operations, certain projections, future financial condition, pro forma financial information, and business trends and prospects) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The statements made in this press release that are not strictly historical facts are forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events. Such forward-looking statements often contain, or are prefaced by, words such as "will", "may," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "pro forma", "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," "intends," "suggests," "appears," "seeks," or variations of such words or similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are no t guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, as a result these and other factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The international pandemic, the "Novel Coronavirus" ("COVID"-19), has been detrimental to and continues to negatively impact and disrupt the Company's business operations. The health outbreak has caused a significant negative effect on the global economy and employment, in general, including the lack of demand for the Company's services which is exacerbated by government and client directed "quarantines", "remote working", "shut-downs" and "social distancing". While incidences of COVID-19 have generally subsided since its initial outbreak, there continue to be signs of the virus, including emergence of variants of the original strain. Therefore, there is no assurance that conditions will continue to improve and could worsen and further negatively impact GEE Group. Certain other factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the loss, default or bankruptcy of one or more customers; (ii) changes in general, regional, national or international economic conditions; (iii) an act of war or terrorism, industrial accidents, or cyber security breach that disrupts business; (iv) changes in the law and regulations; (v) the effect of liabilities and other claims asserted against the Company including the failure to repay indebtedness or comply with lender covenants including the lack of liquidity to support business operations and the inability to refinance debt, failure to obtain necessary financing or the inability to access the capital markets and/or obtain alternative sources of capital; (vi) changes in the size and nature of the Company's competition; (vii) the loss of one or more key executives; (viii) increased credit risk from customers; (ix) the Company's failure to grow internally or by acquisition or the failure to successfully integrate acquisitions; (x) the Company's failure to improve operating margins and realize cost efficiencies and economies of scale; (xi) the Company's failure to attract, hire and retain quality recruiters, account managers and sales people; (xii) the Company's failure to recruit qualified candidates to provide to clients as temporary workers under contract or for full-time hire; (xiii) the adverse impact of geopolitical events, government mandates, natural disasters or health crises, force majeure occurrences, global pandemics (such as "COVID-19" referred to above), or other harmful viral or non-viral rapidly spreading diseases; and such other factors as set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) and does not intend to publicly update, revise, or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: GEE Group Inc.
Kim Thorpe
904.512.7504
invest@genp.com

SOURCE: GEE Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687534/GEE-Groups-SNI-Companies-wins-Clearly-Rateds-2022-Best-of-StaffingR-Client-and-Talent-Awards-for-Service-Excellence

